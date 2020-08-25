45m ago
TSN.ca MLB Rumours Blog: Jays chasing pitching
The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.
TSN.ca Staff
Toronto Blue Jays looking to add pitching and possibly more
Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for pitchers in the trade market and have their eyes on at least two different staffs.
Possible targets for the Jays include Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dylan Bundy of the Los Angeles Angels.
Morosi also points out that the Angels have other players that could help the Jays including infielder Tommy La Stella and catcher Jason Castro.
The Blue Jays currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League, as they sit half-a-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.
Yankees interested in Walker
Morosi reports that the New York Yankees have inquired about Seattle Mariners starter Taijuan Walker.
Walker is in his second stint with the Mariners and currently holds a 5-5 record with a 4.00 ERA. The 28-year-old was limited to only four starts over the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks due to Tommy John surgery.
Robbie Ray in play?
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that a few teams have shown interest in Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray.
He notes that the interest would be in using Ray out of the bullpen rather than as a starter. Ray is 1-3 with an 8.33 ERA this season in six starts. The 28-year-old is in his sixth season with the Diamondbacks.