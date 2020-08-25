SC Backstory: Bauer making more waves off the field than on

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for Monday at 4pm ET and with 16 teams making the playoffs this season, there are lots of buyers in the market. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Toronto Blue Jays looking to add pitching and possibly more

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Toronto Blue Jays are looking for pitchers in the trade market and have their eyes on at least two different staffs.

#BlueJays are monitoring multiple #Angels players for possible trades, as I reported in this story: Dylan Bundy, Tommy La Stella, and Jason Castro. https://t.co/ViZcvWLfJ1 @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 25, 2020

Possible targets for the Jays include Trevor Williams and Chad Kuhl of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Dylan Bundy of the Los Angeles Angels.

Morosi also points out that the Angels have other players that could help the Jays including infielder Tommy La Stella and catcher Jason Castro.

The Blue Jays currently hold the eighth and final playoff spot in the American League, as they sit half-a-game ahead of the Baltimore Orioles.

Yankees interested in Walker

Morosi reports that the New York Yankees have inquired about Seattle Mariners starter Taijuan Walker.

Source: #Yankees have inquired on #Mariners RHP Taijuan Walker as the @MLB Trade Deadline approaches. Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. There have been 8 trades between the teams in the last 5 years. Story: https://t.co/VL5zbYp5wq @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 25, 2020

Walker is in his second stint with the Mariners and currently holds a 5-5 record with a 4.00 ERA. The 28-year-old was limited to only four starts over the last two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks due to Tommy John surgery.

Robbie Ray in play?

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that a few teams have shown interest in Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Robbie Ray.

One week from today is the #MLB trade deadline where GMs are still trying to decipher what to make of it; #Angels getting trade offers for starter Dylan Bundy, teams showing interest in #Dbacks starter Robbie Ray as a high-leverage reliever, and more. https://t.co/r5jM0aKwuJ — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 24, 2020

He notes that the interest would be in using Ray out of the bullpen rather than as a starter. Ray is 1-3 with an 8.33 ERA this season in six starts. The 28-year-old is in his sixth season with the Diamondbacks.