The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 4pm et on Wednesday. Action has been quiet thus far as teams attempt to navigate the first season without a waiver deadline and only one shot to get it right. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Brewers looking to bolster pitching staff?

The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to upgrade their pitching staff and may do it by shipping out one of their many productive position players according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal writes that both Yasmani Grandal and Mike Moustakas have come up in internal discussions as players that could be moved for pitching. Rosenthal notes the Brewers have one of the worst farm systems in baseball which may cause them to consider alternative trade options when looking for help on the mound.

Both Moustakas and Grandal are set to be free agents following the season.

Milwaukee is 19th in the league in starter's ERA (4.77) entering play Sunday.

A's not done?

The Oakland Athletics have already made some significant moves so far this season when it comes to their pitching staff, bringing in pitchers Homer Bailey and Jake Diekman in separate trades with the Kansas City Royals.

According to Rosenthal, the A's might not be done adding.

#Athletics do not figure to stop with Diekman and Homer Bailey, both of whom they acquired in separate trades from #Royals. Per sources, they have explored adding another starting pitcher, with #Mets’ Zack Wheeler and #Reds’ Tanner Roark among their targets. @TheAthleticMLB. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 27, 2019

Rosenthal says they have explored acquiring a starting pitcher, with names like Zack Wheeler of the New York Mets and Tanner Roark of the Cincinnati Reds among their targets.

But could they aim bigger?

According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Athletics have "made calls" on Mets starter Noah Syndergaard, who Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported Friday the Mets were likely to move ahead of Wednesday's deadline at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Slusser adds the A's have also checked in on Wheeler and closer Shane Greene of the Detroit Tigers.

"I have not put my phone away," A's general manager David Forst told Slusser.

Mets eyeing Ray?

Saturday, Rosenthal reported the New York Mets might have interest in trading Noah Syndergaard and using part of that return to acquire Toronto Blue Jays' righty Marcus Stroman.

Sunday, SNY's Andy Martino is reporting the club has interest in Arizona Diamondbacks left-hander Robbie Ray. While the Mets are reported to be shopping Syndergaard, multiple reports indicate New York is not looking to rebuild but rather reload and contend in 2020, which would explain the interest in acquiring starters under control for next season.

The Mets are on Robbie Ray, per multiple major league sources. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 28, 2019

Ray is 9-6 this season with an ERA of 3.95. He is under club control through 2020.

Garrett drawing looks?

According to Jon Heyman of The MLB Network, "many teams' covet hard-throwing Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett.

Many teams covet Reds lefty reliever Amir Garrett. Would have to be overwhelmed to deal him. Better chance to trade: Raisel Iglesias — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 28, 2019

The 27-year-old Garrett has an ERA of 1.85 in 45 appearances so far this season.

However, Heyman adds that the Reds do as well and would need to be "overwhelmed" to deal him. Heyman also reports there is a better chance that closer Raisel Iglesias gets moved before Wednesday's deadline.