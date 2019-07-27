Stroman reacts to reports he and Jays are talking extension: 'That's news to me'

The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 4pm et on Wednesday. Action has been quiet thus far as teams attempt to navigate the first season without a waiver deadline and only one shot to get it right. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Thor, Diaz on the move?

The idea of trading Noah Syndergaard may have seemed far fetched a few months ago, but it's looking more likely each day the New York Mets will deal the big right-hander by the deadline.

A source told Joel Sherman of the New York Post that the Mets are "definitely trading Syndergaard," though no deal was imminent as of Friday night.

Sherman adds the expectation is that the Mets will "grind" and try to extract as much as possible, hoping action picks up on Syndergaard as the clock ticks closer to Wednesday's deadline. According to the report, the Mets are looking for a rotation-ready starter and a few top prospects in exchange for the 26-year-old.

Meanwhile, a source told Anthony DiComo of MLB.com that it is "50-50" the Mets trade Syndergaard by Wednesday afternoon.

In 20 starts to far this season, Syndergaard is 7-5 with an ERA of 4.33 and a WHIP of 1.21. He is under club control through 2021.

Sherman also notes the likelihood of moving closer Edwin Diaz has increased. The Dodgers are known to have interest in Diaz, while the Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Oakland Athletics, St. Louis Cardinals and Minnesota Twins are all reportedly looking for help in the bullpen.

Diaz was acquired last winter in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Mariners.

Cashman working the phones

Coming into Saturday, the New York Yankees' starters have allowed 40 runs over their last five games. They've lost two in a row and have surrendered a total of 29 runs their last two games.

General manager Brian Cashman told reporters the club is looking for help on the mound, both in the rotation and in the bullpen.

"Don't really see much, if anything, on the position-player side to be dealing with. Our main focus is pitching and seeing if there are any matches on the pitching front," Cashman said, via ESPN's Coley Harvey.

While Cashman did express desire to add to his pitching staff, he maintained the organization is willing to "maintain what we have on our current roster."

According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, a cross-town deal for Noah Syndergaard or Zack Wheeler appears to be a long shot. Hoch adds the likeliness of a Madison Bumgarner or Trevor Bauer deal has decreased.