The Major League Baseball trade deadline is set for 4pm et on Wednesday. Action has been quiet thus far as teams attempt to navigate the first season without a waiver deadline and only one shot to get it right. Follow along with TSN.ca's MLB Trade Rumours Blog.

Possible landing spots for Smoak

Now that Marcus Stroman is a New York Met, attention leading up to Wednesday's 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline shifts to some of the other veteran assets for the Toronto Blue Jays.

According to TSN Baseball Insider Steve Phillips, if the Jays do decide to trade first baseman Justin Smoak, he would be a good fit with a few contending teams.

"I think Justin Smoak would be a great fit for the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Indians or Washington Nationals. Switch-hitter with slow pulse in bag games. Plus he can pick it defensively," TSN Phillips tweeted Tuesday morning.

In 86 games this season for the Jays, Smoak is hitting .215 with 18 home runs and 46 RBI.

Cleveland and the Nationals occupy the top wild card spots in the American and National League, respectively, and the Rays are 0.5 games back of the second AL wild card spot entering play Tuesday.

In other Blue Jays news, TSN Blue Jays reporter Scott Mitchell wrote Monday night that the trade status of closer Ken Giles is believed to be in limbo as he continues to battle elbow issues. Read more about Giles here.

​What's going on with Syndergaard, Wheeler?

The New York Mets are still engaged on Noah Syndergaard but still seem more likely to deal Zack Wheeler before Wednesday's deadline.

Mets still engaged on Syndergaard (who’s been linked to SD, Hou, NYY, Oak and Minn) but still seem much more likely to deal Wheeler. Makes sense. Stroman trade highlighted Mets interest in 2020; Noah under control thru 2021, Wheeler a FA after year. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Heyman notes Stroman trade highlighted the Mets' interest in contending in 2020. Syndergaard is a free agent after 2021, while Wheeler's contract is up after this season.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Houston Astros were "working hard" to acquire Wheeler, but no deal was close as of Monday. The Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves have shown "varying interest" in Wheeler.

Heyman tweets Syndergaard has been linked to the San Diego Padres, New York Yankees, Athletics and Minnesota Twins.

Bauer on the move after all?

The Cleveland Indians are just two games back of the Twins for first in the American League Central, but Rosenthal reports they are getting tempted to move starter Trevor Bauer.

"A source with knowledge of the team’s discussions said the team on Monday experienced 'a definite uptick in the interest level' in Trevor Bauer," Rosenthal writes, but adds whether or not Cleveland actually trades the right-hander remains to be seen.

Rosenthal adds the only way Cleveland could justify moving Bauer is if they did not dramatically reduce their chance of returning to the playoffs. They currently sit in the first wild card spot entering play Tuesday.

Heyman tweets Cleveland is "increasingly unlikely" to trade Bauer because ownership is reluctant to part with him considering the team's position in the playoff race.

Indians are increasingly unlikely to trade Trevor Bauer. Word is, ownership is reluctant to part with a big star with team in position to make playoffs and possibly even win division again. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

Bauer will be a free agent following the 2020 season, which Rosenthal explains makes his value is high because he could potentially impact two pennant races as opposed to one.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Monday that Bauer launching the ball over the centre field wall in frustration while being removed from Sunday's start against the Kansas City Royals has "zero effect" on trade talk.

Bauer is 9-8 this season with an ERA of 3.79 in a league-leading 156.2 innings.

D-Backs flush with trade chips?

The Arizona Diamondbacks dipped below the .500 mark Monday with a 11-6 loss to the Miami Marlins.

As Jon Heyman of the MLB Network notes, the D-Backs could become prime sellers at the trade deadline. Heyman reports names like Robbie Ray, Jarrod Dyson, David Peralta, Nick Ahmed, Andrew Chafin, Archie Bradley and Adam Jones are "among candidates to go."

D-Backs, who just fell below .500, could have great sale. Ray, Dyson, Ahmed, Peralta, Chafin, Bradley, Jones are among candidates to go. Greinke’s drawn some interest, but with wisely selected 15-team no-trade list, it’s said to be up to him, “for the most part.” — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 30, 2019

As for Zack Greinke, who is still owed $35 million in each of the next two seasons, Heyman tweets Greinke has "drawn some interest" but with a 15-team no-trade list, it's believed to be up to him "for the most part."