TSN.ca MLB Trade Deadline Blog - What are the Yankees up to?

Welcome to TSN.ca's MLB trade deadline blog! We'll have you covered with all the latest rumours and trades right up until the 4pm et deadline. Here's what is going on early Wednesday morning. For a complete trade list, click here.

10:01am - What are the Yankees up to?

According to Andy Martino of SNY, it looks like the New York Yankees will not add a starter today, but there are mixed opinions whether or not to believe them when they say they can stand pat.

There are a lot of indications that Yankees will not add a starter today, maybe a reliever like Shane Greene. Folks not sure whether to believe them when they say the can stand pat. Mixed opinions on if they’re in on Wheeler, depending on who you talk to. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 31, 2019

"Mixed opinions on if they're in on Wheeler, depending on who you talk to," Martino tweeted, adding they could also look at reliever Shane Greene.

9:39am - Mariners shopping Leake

The Seattle Mariners are telling teams they will eat a large amount of Mike Leake's remaining salary to facilitate a trade according to Nightengale. He is earning $16 million this season, $15 million in 2020 and has an $18 million team option in 2021 that carries a $5 million buyout. The St. Louis Cardinals, his former team, are paying $5 million of his contract this season and $4 million next.

The #Mariners are telling teams they will eat large amount of Mike Leake's remaining salary to facilitate a trade. He's earning $16 million this year, $15M in 2020, and has an $18M option or $5M buyout in 2021. The #STLCards are paying $5M of his contract this year, and $4M next. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

9:12am - Could the Pirates trade Vazquez?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are "listening more actively" on closer Felipe Vazquez according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal adds a source told him Vazquez's market is "hot" and he has a 50-50 chance of getting moved.

Rosenthal writes the Dodgers are looking for a high-end reliever to pair with Kenley Jansen in the bullpen, but they've also discussed New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

9:03am - Colome in demand

There are plenty of teams pursuing Chicago White Sox closer Alex Colome according to Nightengale.

There are plenty of teams who are pursuing #Whitesox closer Alex Colomé, who has 21 saves and is yielding an .079 batting average, but the Sox are currently planning to keep him in hopes of contending in 2020. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

However, Nightengale adds the White Sox are planning on keeping him in hopes of contending in 2020.

8:45am - Cleveland still planning to be active?

The Cleveland Indians made a huge splash Monday night by acquiring Yasiel Puig and Franmil Reyes. But according to ESPN's Buster Olney, Cleveland might not be done.

Even after the Indians’ big trade last night, they are working on other possible deals — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 31, 2019

"Even after the Indians' big trade last night, they are working on other possible deals," Olney tweeted.

8:32am - Reds not flipping Bauer

The Cincinnati Reds are keeping right-hander Trevor Bauer and not flipping him after acquiring him in a blockbuster trade late Tuesday night according to Heyman. Cincinnati enters play Wednesday 49-56 with only a two per cent chance of making the playoffs according to FiveThirtyEight.

Reds are keeping Bauer, not flipping him. If they do make playoffs, they have great front 3 with also Castillo and Gray. Roark and Wood could still go in trade. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

8:24am - GMs expect action on starters

General managers expect starters Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray and Mike Minor all to be moved before today's deadline according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Just 11 hours remain before the #MLB Trade deadline and as GMs went to bed late last night, they had difficulty gauging whether there would be a flurry of activity today or a relative quiet day. They expect starters Zack Wheeler, Robbie Ray and Mike Minor to all be moved. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 31, 2019

8:09am - Syndergaard staying put?

It's looking more and more like Mets starter Noah Syndergaard isn't going anywhere.

Padres/Noah talk hasn’t been killed entirely but feels like a long shot. Mets want both major league pieces and prospects (can’t blame them; team has 2 years control with him, 1 more than Bauer) and still wants to compete. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) July 31, 2019

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, Syndergaard/San Diego Padres talk has not been killed entirely but feels like a long shot. Heyman adds the Mets want both major league pieces and prospects and still want to compete this season.

Syndergaard took the mound last night in Chicago and held the White Sox to one run over 7.1 innings with 11 strikeouts.