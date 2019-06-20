It's NBA Draft night in Brooklyn and rumours continue to swirl around the league - who are the New York Knicks looking at with the third overall pick? Will the New Orleans Pelicans hang on to the newly acquired No. 4? Can the Atlanta Hawks parlay No. 8 and No. 10 into something else?

You can catch the 2019 NBA Draft from Brooklyn's Barclays Centre LIVE at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN2, on TSN Direct and streaming on TSN.ca.

Follow along with the latest scuttlebutt as the draft approaches.

1:31pm - The latest on Kawhi

Is there anything new on where Kawhi Leonard plans to play next season? No.

Kawhi Leonard was spotted eating a meal at Cactus Club in Toronto but we don't know if he ate for free #Toronto #KawhiLeonard https://t.co/EujRYmzjr4 pic.twitter.com/A3oOODuVQY — blogTO (@blogTO) June 20, 2019

Kawhi had dinner with Indiana Pacers guard - and Toronto native - Cory Joseph, a former San Antonio Spurs teammate, at the Cactus Club on Wednesday night. We know this because a flurry of amateur paparazzi shots popped up on social media.

Don't be that guy. The people you're taking creep shots of know exactly what you're doing. You're not slick. They don't like it. Let them eat in peace.

1:21pm - Pels looking to flip No. 4?

The Pelicans acquired the fourth overall pick last weekend as part of the trade of Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers to go along with the top pick that they already own. In some ways, the No. 4 selection is playing with house money for general manager David Griffin, so will he hang on to it or attempt to flip it?

Reports earlier this week suggested the Hawks might attempt to use their offer of No. 8 and No. 10 that the Knicks turned down to move up to No. 4, but there has been nothing more to that as of yet.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman says that the Pelicans have a kind of package in mind as to what they might consider - a first rounder and a player on a "good contract."

New Orleans boss David Griffin trying to get another first-rounder and also a player on a good contract for the No. 4 pick. Told there have been discussions between Pels No. 4 pick and Minnesota involving No. 11 and Robert Covington. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 20, 2019

Goodman reports that the team has been talking to the Minnesota Timberwolves about their No. 11 pick and forward Robert Covington.

1:15pm - What exactly are the Knicks up to?

RJ Barrett is the Knicks' guy at No. 3, right? Woj says yes, but the team seems to be sending out some mixed signals about what they intend to do with the pick.

UNC guard Coby White -- perhaps the fastest rising prospect on the board -- had a private workout with the Knicks at team's facility today, league sources tell ESPN. Knicks have been locked on RJ Barrett at No. 3, but summoned White after Darius Garland's workout yesterday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 20, 2019

On Wednesday, the team worked out Vandy guard Darius Garland and now Coby White, the Carolina guard, will be worked out by the Knicks ahead of the draft on Thursday. Could this just be a smokescreen and the Knicks hope for one last offer for their pick that knocks their socks off in a way that the Hawks' offer of No. 8 and No. 10 didn't? We should know sooner than later.