Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Association gears up for free agency. On Thursday, a reunion with Tobias Harris could be the Los Angeles Clippers' Plan B if they fail to land Kawhi Leonard.

Harris the Plan B for the Clippers?

Tobias Harris might not be the player that Kawhi Leonard is, but he's a star in his own right and should command a max deal.

While the Philadelphia 76ers would like to retain his services, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that a reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers could be in the cards should they miss out on the Toronto Raptors forward.

Harris, 26, spent parts of the last two seasons with the Clippers, having been acquired from the Detroit Pistons as part of the Blake Griffin trade, before being traded to the Sixers before last season's trade deadline.

In 55 games for the Clippers last season, Harris averaged a career-high 20.9 points on .496 shooting, 3.1 assists and 6.0 blocks over 34.6 minutes a night.

Harris, who also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic, is headed into his ninth NBA campaign.

Charania notes that the Clippers and Sixers are only two of a large number of teams competing for his signature with the likes of the Denver Nuggets, Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves also interested in Harris

Randle in demand

It appears as if Julius Randle's decision to opt out of the final year of his deal with the New Orleans Pelicans will pay off.

Charania reports that no fewer than three teams are interested in the services of the 24-year-old big.

After not being qualified by the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, Randle signed a two-year deal with the Pels and had the kind of season that the Lakers envisioned from the player when they took him with the seventh overall pick out of Kentucky in 2014.

In 73 games, Randle averaged 21.4 points on .524 shooting (.344 from three), 8.7 boards and 3.1 assists in 30.6 minutes a night.

Randle was owed $9 million in the final year of his deal and will likely command more than that on a new multi-year contract.

Charania notes the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are expected to pursue the Dallas native.

If Kemba leaves, it won't free up space for the Hornets

As Charania and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported earlier on Thursday, negotiations between the Charlotte Hornets and All-Star point guard Kemba Walker have hit an impasse and that could be portentous for the Hornets.

The Hornets can offer the five-year super max to Walker and he said earlier this month that he would consider taking less in order for the team to build a more competitive roster around him, but things look bleak if he leaves.

Charlotte does have a $7.8M trade exception that expires on July 8.



The exception can only be used to acquire (or claim) a player in a trade. https://t.co/tppi82ewnp — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 27, 2019

The Hornets will still be operating above the cap in the event that Walker, ahem, walks, as noted by ESPN's Bobby Marks. The club would still have a $7.8 million trade exception, the $9.2 million mid-level exception and a $3.6 million biannual to work with, but the chances of using any or all to replace the Walker-sized hole are slim to none.

Just over $82 million combined is owed this season to Nicolas Batum, Bismack Biyombo, Marvin Williams, Cody Zeller and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Beverley names his price

Patrick Beverley knows exactly what he's looking for in free agency.

Sources: Patrick Beverley is seeking a deal in the three-year, $40+ million range. Suitors include Mavs, Lakers, Bulls and Clippers. Agent Bill Duffy also represents Luka Doncic and is known to be intrigued by idea of pairing bulldog Beverley with the young playmaker. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) June 27, 2019

ESPN's Tim MacMahon reports that the soon-to-be 31-year-old veteran point guard seeks a three-year deal in the $40 million-plus range.

A seven-year pro, Beverley spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. He appeared in 78 games a year ago, averaging 7.6 points on .407 shooting, 5.0 boards and 3.8 assists over 27.4 minutes a night.

MacMahon notes that while the Clippers will look to retain his services, the Lakers, Bulls and Dallas Mavericks will also be interested.

The Mavs connection is an intriguing one with Beverley's agent, Bill Duffy, also representing Rookie of the Year Luca Doncic.