Welcome to TSN.ca's NBA Rumours Blog as the Association gears up for free agency. According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Sacramento Kings are expected to make a hefty offer to free agent Harrison Barnes.

Kings to make large offer to keep Barnes?

The Sacramento Kings are expected to make forward Harrison Barnes a four-year offer worth nearly $90 million when free agency begins on Sunday night according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Barnes, 27, was acquired by the Kings in a trade with the Dallas Mavericks last season and averaged 14.3 points per game on 45.5 per cent shooting in 28 games for the team following the deal.

He began his career with the Golden State Warriors, playing four seasons there before spending two and a half years in Dallas.

Could the Cavs move Love?

With superstar talent headlining this year's free agent class, there's going to be winners and losers.

For contending teams that don't land one of this year's top stars, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports they might be interested in trading for Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love.

"One of the big-market teams that fail to land a big fish are going to make an offer for [Love]," a league executive told Vardon.

Vardon notes that 10 teams have enough cap space at the moment to absorb Love's $28.9 million salary for next season.

“His contract is hard to digest unless he’s clearly the missing piece,” another league executive told Vardon.

Love, 30, appeared in just 22 games last season because of a toe injury and averaged 17.0 points per game.

Nets not the favourites for Durant?

First it looked like Kevin Durant was destined to sign with the New York Knicks. Now it seems like he's most likley to team up with Kyrie Irving and join the Brooklyn Nets. Or will he?

According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Nets are currently not the favourites to sign Durant, but it isn't clear who is.

The Athletic reports that Durant has not yet decided whether or not he will meet with teams, but if he does, it will be done out of New York City.

As for a return to the Golden State Warriors, Durant 's business partner, Rich Kleiman, has continued to keep in contact with Warriors GM Bob Myers according to ESPN.

He is expected to miss all of next season as he recovers from an Achilles injury.

Lakers all in on Kyrie?

The Los Angeles Lakers already added one superstar this off-season and it looks like they're trying hard to get another.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers are "swinging for the fences" on point guard Kyrie Irving.

Los Angeles opened another max contract slot by expanding the Anthony Davis trade to include the Washington Wizards which gives the Lakers a total of $32 million in cap space.

Over the past few weeks, Irving has been heavily connected to the Brooklyn Nets as rumours continue to swirl ahead of his free agency.