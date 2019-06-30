Up Next

Woj: 'Remarkable turn of events' has Durant planning to sign with Nets

Middleton back to Bucks

Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178 million deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Once free agency opens at 6 PM, All-Star Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178M contract, league sources tell ESPN. The deal is expected to include a player option on final year. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

The deal is expected to include a player option on the final year.

Rozier to Charlotte

It looks like the Charlotte Hornets have found their replacement for Kemba Walker.

Free agent guard Terry Rozier plans to agree to a three-year, $58M contract with the Charlotte Hornets via sign-and-trade, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Hornets will get Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics involving Walker.



Gay back to San Antonio

The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back forward Rudy Gay on a three-year, $32 million deal according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Free agent Rudy Gay plans to sign a two-year, $32M deal to return to the San Antonio Spurs, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2019



Brooklyn adds three stars

The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

