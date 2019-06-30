53m ago
TSN.ca Staff
Middleton back to Bucks
Khris Middleton plans to return to the Milwaukee Bucks on a five-year, $178 million deal according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The deal is expected to include a player option on the final year.
Rozier to Charlotte
It looks like the Charlotte Hornets have found their replacement for Kemba Walker.
According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Hornets will get Rozier in a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics involving Walker.
Gay back to San Antonio
The San Antonio Spurs are bringing back forward Rudy Gay on a three-year, $32 million deal according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Brooklyn adds three stars
The Brooklyn Nets are planning to sign Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and DeAndre Jordan according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
