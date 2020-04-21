Ahead of the first round of the NFL Draft, TSN.ca tracks all the latest news and rumours before the Cincinnati Bengals make their selection at No. 1 overall LIVE Thursday at 8pm ET/ 5pm PT on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN Direct.

No. 2 Pick Available?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Washington Redskins have started to receive calls on the No. 2 overall pick.

Rapoport adds that Washington is not intent on trading the selection, but they are listening to offers.

Early fireworks? The #Redskins have begun to receive calls from teams interested in trading up to the No. 2 overall selection, sources say. They aren’t intent on moving out of the pick many believe will be #OSU DE Chase Young, but they are listening. Teams are laying groundwork. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young is widely believed to be the second player off the board Thursday after LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

While it’s unclear if Washington will move their selection, it marks yet another team that is at least considering moving down. The Detroit Lions, at No. 3, and New York Giants, at No. 4, have openly discussed the possibility of moving down.

Williams finally on the move?

Trent Williams has made no secret of his desire to be traded out of Washington and, according to Josina Anderson of ESPN, a move could happen before the draft.

Anderson reports that no trade is close, but the Cleveland Browns are keeping an eye on the situation and could still strike a deal for the left tackle.

I’m told acquiring Trent Williams is “still on the table” for the #Browns, per source today. "Nothing is imminent or super close right now," but the #Browns are keeping their thumb on the situation--meaning something still may, or may not happen w/Trent before or after the Draft. — ig: josinaanderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 21, 2020

Williams’ agent Vince Taylor sent a memo to reporters last month reiterating his client’s wish to be traded or released from the team, adding he believes the team has not negotiated a trade for his client in good faith.

"The relationship between the Redskins and Trent Williams has reached a point where it’s in the best interest that the Redskins trade or release him," Taylor wrote.

Washington allowed Williams, a seven-time Pro Bowler, to negotiate a trade earlier this off-season, with Taylor saying he provided the team with trade options but they gave inconsistent demands on what they want in a return.

Williams has spent his entire career in Washington after the team drafted him fourth overall in 2010. The 31-year-old played nine straight seasons, earning trips to the Pro Bowl in the last seven, before taking last year off.