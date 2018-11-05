TSN CFL Fantasy Football is heading into the postseason with the TSN CFL Fantasy Playoffs.

It’s the same format as the regular-season game with some minor tweaks – lineups drop to five players (1 QB, 1 RB, 1 WR, 1 Flex, 1 Defence) and budgets are set at $30,000.

With only two games on the schedule as the BC Lions face the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Eastern Semi-Final and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers face the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the Western Semi-Final, lineup decisions are crucial.

Quarterbacks

Tiger-Cats QB Jeremiah Masoli may be the safest bet semi-final weekend after his strong fantasy season this year, but he’s also the most expensive. At $10,760, he’s nearly double the price of Travis Lulay ($5,966), but Lulay comes in cold, having thrown two interceptions in each of his last three games.

In the Western Semi-Final, Zach Collaros could be a bargain, priced at $5,323. Collaros suffered a head injury in the Roughriders’ regular-season finale but Riders head coach Chris Jones said after the game Collaros should be fine. The Bombers’ duo of Chris Streveler and Matt Nichols are priced $8,692 and $6,811 respectively.

Running backs

Another Ticats tops the price list with Alex Green coming in at $9,441. Green missed half the regular season to injury but was effective when healthy. On the other side of the ball in the Eastern Semi-Final is Tyrell Sutton, who suffered an injury in the team’s regular season finale but told TSN’s Farhan Lalji he’s fine: “I haven’t been in the playoffs in five years. No way I’m missing this.” At $6,181, he comes in considerably cheaper than Green.

Dual threat Andrew Harris is priced at $8,075, but the Blue Bombers’ running back was a solid producer across all 18 regular-season games this year. With Tre Mason banged up in the team’s regular season finale, Cameron Marshall could be the Roughriders’ running back to target, coming in at $5,275.

Receivers

There are a lot of options to choose from for your one receiver. With all the injuries the Ticats have endured at the position, Luke Tasker, who will cost $8,886, could be leaned on heavily in Hamilton. The Lions’ top receiver this season was Bryan Burnham ($6,165), but last year’s Grey Cup MVP, DeVier Posey ($5,790), could be worth a look in the postseason as well.

After sitting out the team’s regular-season finale, the Bombers’ leading receiver Darvin Adams ($7,176) will be back for the Western Semi-Final. And the Roughriders present some bargain options. Shaq Evans, the team’s leading receiver from the regular season, can be had for $4,148.

Defences

The Blue Bombers defence ranked second in the league in points allowed and forced the most turnovers in the regular season and are taking on a Roughriders’ offence that finished sixth in scoring and gave up the fourth most turnovers. But at $6,300, they’re the most expensive option.

The Tiger-Cats defence is a more economic option at $3,695. They were fifth in points allowed and seventh in turnovers during the regular season, but are taking on a Lions offence that finished seventh in scoring.