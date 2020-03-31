We all need a laugh these days. Hopefully, TSN can help provide one.

The world’s most bizarre, entertaining, and inventive sports take centre stage Wednesday on TSN as the network delivers OCHO FOOLS DAY airing April 1.

Robot fighting? Check. Marble racing? Oh yes. Tetris? You better believe it. Seldom seen sports, this is your day to shine.

Starting at 8:00 a.m. ET/5:00 a.m. PT, TSN brings you wall to wall coverage of OCHO FOOLS DAY on TSN3 and TSN5, including Dodgeball, the movie "The Ocho" originated from at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Here is some of what else is on tap:

European TramDriver Championship (11 a.m. ET)

Tram drivers (yes, the public mode of transportation) from all over Europe compete to test their tram driving skills. The participating teams face various challenges that they would encounter in a real day’s work. Disciplines include, for example, estimating lateral distance and speed, as well as making sudden stops and exact stops.

Stupid Robot Fighting League (12 noon ET)

The highly anticipated competition of this New Zealand-based sport pits two remote control-operated competitors against one another with two minutes to kick and punch and rake their opponent’s Stupid Robot into oblivion. The challenge is to minimize damage to one’s own Stupid Robot and maximize the damage to the opposition. Bonus points for those good at taunting.

Dodge Juggle (2 p.m. ET)

Juggling certainly requires some skill – good hand-eye coordination, a little bit of rhythm, and excellent concentration. Now, imagine someone is throwing dodgeballs at the juggler (five professional jugglers and one professional dodgeball player, to be exact) and that is the creative and complicated sport of Dodge Juggle.

Jelle’s Marble Runs (4:30 p.m. ET)

The event that has taken the Twitter world by storm! The game, invented by Jelle Bakker in the Wervershoof, Netherlands, it is just as the title suggests – marbles running down a course. The excitement comes from the carnival-like chance viewers take on their favourite marble and of course, some incredible play-by-play calls.

Death Diving (5 p.m. ET)

Death diving may not be for everyone – like those afraid of heights. Contestants scale a 10-meter platform and leap to the pool below in both ‘classic’ and ‘freestyle’ diving competitions, based in Norway.