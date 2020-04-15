TSN rolls out the rocks to relive some of the most memorable bonspiels in recent history with CURLING ENCORE SUNDAYS, continuing this Sunday, April 19. Sliding into action every Sunday, highlights include dramatic finishes from the SCOTTIES TOURNAMENT OF HEARTS, the TIM HORTONS BRIER, the TIM HORTONS ROAR OF THE RINGS, the WORLD WOMEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP, and the WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP.

This Sunday, April 19 starting at 3 p.m. ET, CURLING ENCORE SUNDAYS highlights match-ups from the instant classic 2009 TIM HORTONS BRIER. The tournament featured six former champion skips and culminated with an epic matchup between legendary curlers Kevin Martin (Alberta) and Jeff Stoughton (Manitoba). Then at 9 p.m. ET, TSN features Scotland’s David Murdoch taking on Canada’s Martin in the 2009 WORLD MEN’S CURLING CHAMPIONSHIP in Moncton.

The upcoming broadcast schedule for CURLING ENCORE SUNDAYS also includes the following highlights:

The 2015 TIM HORTONS BRIER final: the tournament’s first final to start with four blanks, with the match coming down to one final stone in the eleventh end.

Homan Makes History: Rachel Homan becomes the youngest skip to ever win three national championships.

Stay Classy: Ron Burgundy joins the TSN Curling broadcast crew for the opening game of the 2013 TIM HORTONS ROAR OF THE RINGS.

Continental Cup Close Call: Team North America takes on Team World, resulting in the closest match in the 12-year history of the CONTINENTAL CUP.

Celebrating Jennifer Jones: TSN relives a multitude of highlights from decorated women’s curler Jennifer Jones.

For all the latest on TSN’s programming, please check TSN.ca for the most up-to-date broadcast schedule.