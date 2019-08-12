The road to the 2020 NHL Draft is well under way with the 2019 Hlinka-Gretzky tournament in the books.

And while the first edition of Craig Button's Craig's List player ranking will be released early next month, TSN's Director of Scouting already has a few notes on next year's prospects, as shared Monday on Twitter:

On the Class of 2020:

It's a wide open field for top of the NHL 2020 NHL Draft. 6 players who are legitimate candidates for 1st overall. Alexis Lafreniere, Hendrix Lapierre, Quinton Byfield, Cole Perfetti, Lucas Raymond & Yaroslav Askarov.

Forward Alexis Lafreniere:



An elite scoring & play making winger. He may be in the mold of @HockeyHallFame Michel Goulet. CHL player of the year in 2019. @oceanicrimouski #2020NHLDraft

Forward Hendrix Lapierre:

Call him Bergeron or Barkov. He’s an outstanding player who plays the game with great intelligence, skill & passion. @SagueneensLHJMQ #2020NHLDraft

Lapierre scores on shorthanded breakaway for Canada's fifth goal Hendrix Lapierre is sent on a breakaway after a blocked shot on the penalty kill and uses the five hole to beat Jan Bednar, putting Canada up 5-1.

Forward Quinton Byfield:

The Evgeni Malkin clone has the great combination of skill, size & power and continues to push his game to higher levels. He has so much high end potential. @Sudbury_Wolves #2020NHLDraft

Forward Cole Perfetti:

An elite offensive player who is an outstanding scorer but also an excellent playmaker. Sense & feel that is a 6/5! Can play centre or LW. We had Goal Caufield and now we have Goal Perfetti! @SpiritHockey #2020NHLDraft

Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov:

Definitely in mix for 1st overall. Best goalie I've seen entering a draft since Carey Price in 2005. Skill, technique & IQ++ Last 12 months medal count: 2 gold (Hlinka '19 & U17) 2 silver (WJAC & U18) 1️ bronze (Hlinka '18) @russiahockey_en #2020NHLDraft

Canada stymied by 'generational' goalie in Askarov Canada's gold medal hopes were dashed in part by Russian goaltender Yaroslav Askarov. Gord Miller and Craig Button have more on his play, as well as which Canadian standouts could make waves at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Forward Lucas Raymond:

Solved Askarov with a hat trick in Gold Medal game at U18 Championships in April 2019, including the golden goal in OT. An exceptional offensive talent with creativity that reminds of Mitch Marner. @frolunda_hc

