Aaron Rodgers isn't going anywhere.

The 38-year-old quarterback and reigning NFL MVP has agreed to terms on a four-year extension with the Green Bay Packers, according to multiple reports.

When the Packers season ended, oddsmakers appeared to be pushing Rodgers out the door.

On Feb.3, Green Bay had the sixth shortest odds of any team to win the Super Bowl at +1500, a decent number but extremely long for any team with Rodgers at quarterback.

However, something changed in recent weeks. Green Bay was down to +950 as of yesterday.

Now, with Rodgers under contract and stud wide receiver Davante Adams expected to get the franchise tag, Green Bay appears primed for another successful regular season as they try to erase the demons of past postseason failures.

Favourites in the NFC

To the surprise of no one, Rodgers and the Packers are once again the favourites to represent the NFC at next season's Super Bowl.

The Packers, after opening with the third shortest odds of any NFC team, are currently +350 to advance to the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams (+450), San Francisco 49ers (+600), and Dallas Cowboys (+700) are the next three teams in line.

Market reaction

The news of Rodgers re-signing in Green Bay has changed the prices for several teams in the NFC.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fallen from 22-1 to 28-1 to win the Super Bowl, while the Cowboys have seen an uptick, going from +1200 to +1400.

MVP watch

Rodgers currently sits with the third shortest odds at +800 to win a third-straight NFL MVP.

The two players ahead of him are Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (+600) and Kansas City Chiefs pivot Patrick Mahomes, who are both listed at +600.

Coming in at fourth in yet another quarterback from the AFC, Chargers star Justin Herbert at +900.

Following that, you have three-straight NFC quarterbacks, Matthew Stafford (+1000) of the Rams, Dak Prescott (+1100) of the Cowboys, and Kyler Murray (+1200) of the Cardinals.

What does Denver do?

According to reports, Rodgers considered three routes.

Return to Green Bay, retire, or take a page from Peyton Manning's playbook and join the Denver Broncos.

Oddsmakers, as always, have been on this right from the start.

The Broncos, despite being 19-30 since 2019, opened with the ninth best odds to win the Super Bowl at +2200.

And despite the news of Rodgers staying in Green Bay, that number hasn't changed.

Denver currently has a shorter number to win the Super Bowl than the Los Angeles Chargers who opened at +2400 and have stayed there.

Does this mean the oddsmakers think Denver has a big move in them?