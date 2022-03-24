Canada's MNT sets sights on World Cup berth: 'That's what we came here to do'

Today could be the day soccer fans in this country have waited 36 years for.

With three matches remaining in CONCACAF qualifying, Canada is in the driver's seat atop the Octagon with 25 points through 11 matches. With the top three teams in qualifying automatically heading to Qatar this fall, the Canadians could secure their birth Thursday night.

Canada has four paths to qualifying Thursday night, with the simplest being picking up a win over Costa Rica.

Oddsmakers have us covered in every aspect of the game tonight, so let’s dive into the game line, scoring props and other prop bets.

GAME ODDS

Canada enters Thursday night as the favourite at +140 to beat Costa Rica.

The Canadians enter this game winners of six straight, including their 1-0 win over Costa Rica on Nov. 12.

The game to end in a draw is +180. While Costa Rica, winners of three of their last four fixtures, are +230 to spoil the Canadian celebration tonight.

GOAL SCORING PROPS

Jonathan David has the shortest number of players tonight to score a goal at +180.

David has nine goals in 15 games during this World Cup Qualifying window, but Cyle Larin leads the team in scoring with his 12 goals in 13 games. He is +240 to score on Thursday.

Larin is +600 to score the game's first goal, while Costa Rica’s Ike Ugbo (+310 to score) is +750 to open the scoring.

ANYTIME GOAL SCORER Player Odds Jonathan David +180 Cyle Larin +240 Lucas Cavallini +250 Ike Ugbo +310 Anthony Contreras +330 Joel Campbell +340 Jose Guillermo Ortiz +340 Johan Venegas +340 Jonathan Osorio +390 Junior Hoilett +390

BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE +125

If you believe that both teams will find the back of the net on Thursday, you should turn your attention to both teams to score at +125.

Canada has scored in 10 of their last 11 World Cup Qualifiers, while Costa Rica has done the same in six of their previous nine.

However, in their last two meetings, Canada has held Costa Rica scoreless, outscoring them 3-0.

WILL WE SEE A CLEAN SHEET?

Canada is +138 to hold Costa Rica goalless for a third-consecutive game.

The Canadians have been stellar on defence lately, allowing just one goal against in their previous four games and just three over their last nine.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica is +185 to keep a clean sheet, something they have done in three-straight games.

Here is a list of a few other props:

Will There Be A Penalty Awarded?

Yes +270

No -400

When Will Canada’s First Goal Be Scored?

1st Half +135

2nd Half +210

No Goals Scored +175

When Will Costa Rica First Goal Be Scored?

1st Half +170

2nd Half +230

No Goals Scored +130