GTC looks at the Canadians at the Masters

The 85th Masters Tournament is just one sleep away, and we couldn’t be more excited here at TSN Edge.

We have had you covered from top to bottom all week. Michael ‘Hound Dog’ Harrison previewed the field on Monday, and the Golf Talk Canada guys gave us their picks for who is going to claim the green jacket on Tuesday.

Today, we’re going to dive into some props.

Don’t have a favourite golfer, or don’t see any value with taking someone to win the tournament? That’s alright.

Why not sit back and cheer for a few hole-in-ones, or, if you’re feeling really lucky you can call your shot and predict in which round the hole-in-one will come.

There’s a lot of cool stuff you can track this week at Augusta that isn’t offered for your average golf tournament, so let’s take advantage of it and dive into some props and specials.

Winner in Final Pairing Final Round: Yes -275, No +200

If you are a fan of trends, you’re probably going to side with the winner of this tournament coming from the final group on Sunday.

The Masters winner has emerged from the final pairing of the final round in 25 of the past 30 years.

Danny Willet, in 2016, was the last person not in the final group on Sunday at Augusta to win the tournament, thanks to his five-under 67 on Sunday giving him a three-shot win over Jordan Spieth and Lee Westwood.

Hole-in-One: Yes -175, No +130

One shot, one opportunity, one bounce, is all you need to cash this.

Since the first edition of The Masters in 1934, just 31 players have made an ace during tournament play at Augusta.

So why are the oddsmakers telling us that a hole in one is likely if it seemingly is so rare?

Well, let’s take a look at the past decade.

Since 2011, there have been 10 aces at The Masters, with three of those coming in 2016.

But if that -175 number isn’t juicy enough for you, let’s look at the individual hole and round breakdowns to see where we can find some added value.

A Hole-in-One During Round 1 +1000, A Hole-in-One During Round 2 +1000

A Hole-in-One During Round 3 +1100, A Hole-in-One During Round 4 +140

Any Hole-in-One On 4th Hole +2800, Any Hole-in-One On 6th Hole +1000

Any Hole-in-One On 12th Hole +1100, Any Hole-in-One On 16th Hole +110

It’s almost impossible to miss the drastic difference in numbers for Round 4 and the 16th hole, and that has a lot to do with course history and pin placement.

Since 1934, just one hole-in-one has been on the fourth hole, Jeff Sluman in 1992.

Meanwhile, the sixth and 12th hole have seen a combined eight hole-in-ones in the last 87 years.

That brings us to No. 16.

The sixth at Augusta has seen 11 hole-in-ones since 2010, and a whopping 22 since 1934.

Historically this has had everything to do with pin placement,

In recent years, the pin for this par 3 has sat on the back left of the green, allowing players to land the ball towards the middle part of the green and run it down a slope right towards the hole.

Once that ball gets rolling, it’s just a matter of the line. And, as the numbers show, that ball has tended to roll the right direction right into the cup for an ace.

But tread lightly, as 2020 saw a much different – and less hole-in-one friendly – pin location at No. 16 on Sunday.

But just how friendly is that traditional pin location on Sunday at No. 16 you may ask? The 2020 tournament marked the first year since 2015 that a hole-in-one wasn’t recorded at No. 16.

So, yeah, a streak of aces in four straight years comes to an end thanks to a new pin location.

Let’s hope they go back to it, because who doesn’t love a good hole-in-one on a Sunday?

Wire-to-Wire Winner +1100

You must have some serious faith in a golfer to take this prop.

But props to you if you do.

Dustin Johnson shattered the record books in November with his score of 20-under to claim his first green jacket. He dominated the tournament and won by a remarkable five shots.

His week started with a 65 on Thursday for a share of the lead with Paul Casey and Dylan Frittelli, and his total score of nine-under going into the weekend had him in a four-way tie for the lead with just 36 holes to play.

Johnson finally took a solo lead after the third round and ran away with the title on Sunday.

But his wire-to-wire performance certainly isn’t common.

Johnson became just the fifth golfer to accomplish the feat, and the first since Jordan Spieth did it in 2015.

Craig Wood (1941), Arnold Palmer (1960), Jack Nicklaus (1972), and Raymond Floyd (1976) are the only other golfers on this exclusive list.

At 11-1 odds, this feels like a big of a reach, considering it’s only happened six times in 84 events.