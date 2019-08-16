TORONTO (August 16, 2019) – Following the whirlwind FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP in July, TSN announced today the network will deliver every NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE (NWSL) match through to the NWSL CHAMPIONSHIP (Oct. 27) across TSN’s digital platforms, beginning with Orlando Pride taking on the Utah Royals tomorrow, Saturday, Aug. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Select games will also be available for television viewing, beginning on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 1 p.m. ET as Sky Blue faces Reign FC on TSN5 in addition to TSN.ca and the TSN app. A complete schedule is available here.

Having just competed in France with the Canadian Women’s National Team, many familiar faces will be hitting the pitch. The legendary Christine Sinclair plays for the first place Portland Thorns FC (Saturday, Aug. 17 at 10:30 p.m. ET vs. Washington Spirit on TSN.ca/the TSN app) while Sophie Schmidt, Nichelle Prince, Allysha Chapman, and Lindsay Agnew all represent the Houston Dash (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 8:30 p.m. ET vs. Sky Blue FC on TSN.ca/the TSN app). Canadian netminder Stephanie Labbé suits up for the North Carolina Courage (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m. ET vs. Reign FC on TSN.ca/the TSN app) and midfielder Desiree Scott plays for the Utah Royals FC.

Also in action with the NWSL are members of U.S. Women’s National Team, the 2019 FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP champions, including co-captains Megan Rapinoe (Reign FC) and Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride).

Complete NATIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER LEAGUE coverage is available for live streaming and on-demand viewing to TSN and TSN Direct subscribers via TSN.ca/Live and the TSN app. Fans can also follow @TSN_Sports and TSN.ca/soccer throughout the season for updates and breaking news from around the league

