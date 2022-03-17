1h ago
TSN Hockey Trade Bait List - March 17
With Ben Chiarot, Calle Jarnkrok and Tomas Hertl coming off the board, check out the updated Top 60 Trade Bait list as action picks up ahead of Monday’s deadline.
TSN.ca Staff
1. Claude Giroux, Phi
2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana
3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari
4. Rickard Rakell, Ana
5. Mark Giordano, Sea
6. Jake DeBrusk, Bos
7. Jacob Middleton, SJ
8. Justin Braun, Phi
9. Colin Miller, Buf
10. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi
11. Nick Paul, Ott
12. Brandon Hagel, Chi
13. Max Domi, CBJ
14. Andrew Copp, Wpg
15. John Klingberg, Dal
16. Jack McBain, Min*
17. Shea Weber, Mtl
18. Nick Leddy, Det
19. Tyler Motte, Van
20. Dominik Kubalik, Chi
21. Arizona Cap Space
22. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl
23. Brock Boeser, Van
24. J.T. Miller, Van
25. Conor Garland, Van
26. Zach Sanford, Ott
27. Robert Hagg, Buf
28. Owen Tippett, Fla
29. Tampa First-Rounder
30. Andreas Johnsson, NJ
31. Carson Soucy, Sea
32. Brett Kulak, Mtl
33. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana
34. Pavel Zacha, NJ
35. Jack Roslovic, CBJ
36. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR
37. Travis Hamonic, Van
38. Damon Severson, NJ
39. Johan Larsson, Ari
40. Buffalo Cap Space
41. Mark Pysyk, Buf
42. Calvin de Haan, Chi
43. Phil Kessel, Ari
44. Paul Stastny, Wpg
45. Michael Del Zotto, Ott
46. Karel Vejmelka, Ari
47. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ
48. John Marino, Pit
49. Nils Lundkvist, NYR
50. Timothy Liljegren, Tor
51. Colin Blackwell, Sea
52. Jeff Petry, Mtl
53. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI
54. Filip Zadina, Det
55. Ivan Provorov, Phi
56. Marc Staal, Det
57. Zdeno Chara, NYI
58. Luke Schenn, Van
59. Maxime Comtois, Ana
60. Travis Dermott, Tor