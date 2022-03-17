Trade Verdict: Chiarot is 'a big time acquisition' for the Panthers

With Ben Chiarot, Calle Jarnkrok and Tomas Hertl coming off the board, check out the updated Top 60 Trade Bait list as action picks up ahead of Monday’s deadline.

1. Claude Giroux, Phi

2. Hampus Lindholm, Ana

3. Jakob Chychrun, Ari

4. Rickard Rakell, Ana

5. Mark Giordano, Sea

6. Jake DeBrusk, Bos

7. Jacob Middleton, SJ

8. Justin Braun, Phi

9. Colin Miller, Buf

10. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chi

11. Nick Paul, Ott

12. Brandon Hagel, Chi

13. Max Domi, CBJ

14. Andrew Copp, Wpg

15. John Klingberg, Dal

16. Jack McBain, Min*

17. Shea Weber, Mtl

18. Nick Leddy, Det

19. Tyler Motte, Van

20. Dominik Kubalik, Chi

21. Arizona Cap Space

22. Artturi Lehkonen, Mtl

23. Brock Boeser, Van

24. J.T. Miller, Van

25. Conor Garland, Van

26. Zach Sanford, Ott

27. Robert Hagg, Buf

28. Owen Tippett, Fla

29. Tampa First-Rounder

30. Andreas Johnsson, NJ

31. Carson Soucy, Sea

32. Brett Kulak, Mtl

33. Nicolas Deslauriers, Ana

34. Pavel Zacha, NJ

35. Jack Roslovic, CBJ

36. Alexandar Georgiev, NYR

37. Travis Hamonic, Van

38. Damon Severson, NJ

39. Johan Larsson, Ari

40. Buffalo Cap Space

41. Mark Pysyk, Buf

42. Calvin de Haan, Chi

43. Phil Kessel, Ari

44. Paul Stastny, Wpg

45. Michael Del Zotto, Ott

46. Karel Vejmelka, Ari

47. Joonas Korpisalo, CBJ

48. John Marino, Pit

49. Nils Lundkvist, NYR

50. Timothy Liljegren, Tor

51. Colin Blackwell, Sea

52. Jeff Petry, Mtl

53. Cal Clutterbuck, NYI

54. Filip Zadina, Det

55. Ivan Provorov, Phi

56. Marc Staal, Det

57. Zdeno Chara, NYI

58. Luke Schenn, Van

59. Maxime Comtois, Ana

60. Travis Dermott, Tor