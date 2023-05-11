TORONTO (May 11, 2023) – The world’s top men’s international hockey teams hit the ice for the 2023 IIHF MEN’S WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, with TSN delivering all 64 games of the tournament live from Tampere, Finland and Riga, Latvia from May 12-28. Team Canada kicks off their campaign against hosts Latvia on Friday, May 12 at 1 p.m. ET on TSN, TSN.ca, and the TSN app. The network’s complete broadcast schedule for the tournament is available here.

TSN’s Canadian Screen Award-winning play-by-play commentator Gord Miller leads the network’s coverage alongside game analyst and former Team Canada Men’s Worlds forward Mike Johnson, delivering the call on-site in Riga for all games in Group B, including Canada’s matchups and all medal round games in Tampere. Veteran play-by-play commentator Dennis Beyak delivers the call for Group A matchups in Tampere, alongside game analyst and two-time Stanley Cup winner Brian Engblom. TSN’s Lindsay Hamilton and Tessa Bonhomme report live from Tampere and Riga, providing updates and player interviews throughout the tournament.

