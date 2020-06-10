Who will follow in the footsteps of All-Star ballplayers like Bryce Harper, Stephen Strasburg, David Price, and Alex Rodriguez by being selected as the first overall pick in Major League Baseball’s annual entry draft?

Baseball fans can get to know the next generation of the boys of summer as TSN delivers complete live coverage of the 2020 MLB DRAFT, beginning with the first round today (Wednesday, June 10) at 7 p.m. ET on TSN3, and continuing with the second through fifth rounds tomorrow (Thursday, June 11) at 5 p.m. ET on TSN2.

The draft looks very different this year, with just five rounds instead of the usual 40. The Detroit Tigers hold the first overall pick, and the Toronto Blue Jays are slated to draft fifth overall, their highest draft position since 1997, when they selected star slugger Vernon Wells.

TSN delivers ESPN’s live broadcast coverage of the 2020 MLB DRAFT, hosted by ESPN’s veteran baseball commentator Karl Ravech, and including commentary from numerous MLB Insiders and draft experts. Broadcast remotely this year, the coverage features cameras set up in the homes of GMs and select personnel from all 30 MLB clubs, as well as one-on-one interviews with several of the top players available.

All week long, TSN baseball reporter Scott Mitchell provides updates on SPORTSCENTRE and TSN.ca on what to expect leading up to the draft, and he outlines the differences fans can expect to see in this segment alongside SPORTSCENTRE’s Kara Wagland.

