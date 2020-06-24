Sports Documentaries Live Here.

TSN is giving subscribers access to hundreds of hours of premium on-demand content featuring the biggest names in sports, as the new TSN Doc Collection is available now.

Providing subscribers with unprecedented access to an incredible collection of more than 200 acclaimed documentaries, the robust catalogue of the TSN Doc Collection includes a wide array of docs from ESPN Films and ESPN’s award-winning 30 FOR 30 documentary series, critically acclaimed series from UNINTERRUPTED Canada, as well as TSN Original Documentary content, including 29 FOREVER and ENGRAVED ON A NATION, hot off their wins at the 2020 Canadian Screen Awards.

Available for on-demand viewing at no additional cost to TSN subscribers through the end of 2020, fans can access the TSN Doc Collection through TSN.ca/DocCollection and the TSN app, as well as on set top box with participating television service providers across Canada.

“We share the love our audience has for sports and great storytelling, and we are excited to make this unbelievable collection of award-winning sports documentaries available to our subscribers,” said Shawn Redmond, Vice-President, TSN and Discovery. “With the popularity of sports documentaries at an all-time high, fans can enjoy hundreds of hours of premium content, all on-demand and at their fingertips as part of their TSN subscription.”

In addition to the doc collection, the newly expanded TSN on-demand catalogue is complemented by premium sports and entertainment content including series from HBO, Comedy Central, MTV, and VICE.

Fans who want access to content from the biggest names in the game can contact their television service provider for details on how to subscribe to TSN.