Morning Roundup

Clearing Space

The Columbus Blue Jackets were the busiest team on Thursday, clearing close to $11.8 million with three moves.

The Blue Jackets traded Ryan Murray - who carries a $4.6 million cap hit - to the New Jersey Devils, sent Markus Nutivaara - under contract at a $2.7 million cap hit to the Florida Panthers and cleared $4.459 million by buying out centre Alex Wennberg.

With Ryan Murray trade, #CBJ have now cleared out nearly $11.8 million in space over the last 24 hours.



> Murray (trade) $4.6 million

> Nutivaara (trade) $2.7 million

> Wennberg (buyout) $4.459 million#FreeAgentFrenzy — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

Per CapFriendly, the Blue Jackets now have $14.2 million, but that could rise by additional $5.85 million if Brandon Dubinsky is placed on injured reserve.

The Blue Jackets do have five restricted free agents to sign, including Pierre-Luc Dubois, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun noted Thursday Columbus does have interest in Taylor Hall on the open market.

Krug Update

Torey Krug is expected to hit the open market today as TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli reports the Boston Bruins have held firm on their offer at six years at $6.5 million per season.

Seravalli adds the Bruins have left the door open for Krug to circle back after weighing his options in free agency.

Sounds like the #NHLBruins have held firm on their 6 x $6.5 million offer to pending UFA D Torey Krug. He's expected to hit the market tomorrow, but the Bruins have left the door open for them to reconnect once Krug sees what's out there. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 9, 2020

Krug is No. 3 on TSN's Top Free Agents list, behind Alex Pietrangelo and Taylor Hall.

Latest on Pietrangelo

Alex Pietrangelo appears set to test the open market today after failing to reach a contract extension with the St. Louis Blues.

The deadline for players to sign eight-year deals passed at midnight Thursday without a deal in place between the Blues and their captain, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun says the two sides have not yet closed the door on eachother.

So no 8 year deal now that the midnight deadline has passed. But as Carlo says, Pietrangelo and Blues haven’t closed the door on each other. Let’s see what tomorrow brings. https://t.co/0iXK7vJLwH — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 9, 2020

Earlier on Thursday, LeBrun reported that Pietrangelo may make visits before signing with a new team, potentially delaying his decision by a number days.

" Alex Pietrangelo is ready to go to market as of late Thursday afternoon. That’s where the signs were," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "I think everyone involved in the process is allowing the door open for another conversation. For now, however, certainly Pietrangelo is ready for that and he’s been ready for a couple of weeks. I think he if goes to market and there are teams that reach out that are willing to have him travel, he’s open to the idea of having some site visits before making up his mind. It could be that this is delayed for a couple of days and isn’t a one-day affair when it comes to where Pietrangelo lands. Some of the teams we believe will show interest in him include the Vegas Golden Knights – despite their salary cap issues – the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, but there will be others."

The 30-year-old scored a career-high 16 goals and 52 points in 70 games last season with the St. Louis Blues. He scored one goal and six points in nine playoff games as the Blues were eliminated in six games in the first round by the Vancouver Canucks.

