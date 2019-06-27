The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) announced today the most expansive WNBA coverage ever in Canada, including 53 live games this season across three national Canadian networks: Sportsnet, TSN and NBA TV Canada.

The expanded offering tips off Friday, June 28 when Toronto-native Kia Nurse and the New York Liberty host the Dallas Wings on Sportsnet ONE and Sportsnet NOW (7:30pm ET), followed by TSN’s broadcast of the defending Champion Seattle Storm as they host the Chicago Sky at 10pm ET. The full Canadian broadcast schedule can be found here.

Opening-night WNBA rosters for the 2019 season featured four Canadians: Toronto’s Natalie Achonwa (Indiana Fever), Chatham’s Bridget Carleton (Connecticut Sun), Toronto’s Kia Nurse and Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe (New York Liberty). All four women represented Canada at the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

“We’re proud to partner with Sportsnet and TSN to provide fans in Canada with the opportunity to watch live WNBA games on more networks than ever before as well as a greater chance to see four of our Canadian players in action throughout the season,” said NBA Canada Managing Director Dan MacKenzie. “Coming off the Raptors’ historic victory in the NBA Finals and a record-breaking year for the NBA in Canada, the popularity of basketball across the country is at an all-time high.”

WNBA All-Star 2019 will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center, Las Vegas, home of the Las Vegas Aces. Voting for the WNBA All-Star Game is open now through July 9; fans can vote for their favourite players at WNBA.com/vote, on the WNBA App and by searching on Google. The WNBA All-Star Game will air on Sportsnet and TSN.

The WNBA, currently in its 23rd season, features 12 teams vying for a championship, including the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, Los Angeles Sparks, Minnesota Lynx, New York Liberty, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Washington Mystics. The broadcast schedule for the 2019 WNBA Playoffs and Finals will be announced at a later date.

About the WNBA

The WNBA is a professional, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the league exemplifies the excitement and excellence of sport as well as its underlying cultural and social dynamics.

Entering its 23rd season, the WNBA launched a new brand identity, including a new logo and color palette, that embodies the youth, diversity and strength of the league and its players. Through the league’s world-class athletes, its in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content, and community engagement programs like Her Time To Play, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it. For more information about the WNBA, visit WNBA.com.