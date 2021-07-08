When the Azzurri take on England on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in the final of EURO 2020, Italian-speaking fans can watch a broadcast of the match in Italian.

In a special collaboration with TLN, TSN delivers an Italian-language feed of the UEFA EURO 2020 FINAL on TSN Digital platforms. TSN and TSN Direct subscribers can access the Italian-language feed through TSN Digital platforms including TSN.ca and the TSN app.

You can catch Italy vs. England in the UEFA EURO 2020 final LIVE on Sunday, July 11 on TSN1/4, CTV, TSN Direct, the TSN app and streaming on TSN.ca with the pregame show starting at 2pm ET/11am PT and kick-off set for 3pm ET/Noon PT.

Italy looks to complete a perfect tournament in winning their first Euro since 1968. After a 3-0 group stage, the Azzurri have reached the final for the first time after knockout round victories over Austria, Belgium and Spain.

England is in its first Euro final ever and the first final of a major international tournament since winning the 1966 World Cup. The Three Lions advanced to the final through wins in the knockout round over Germany, Ukraine and Denmark.