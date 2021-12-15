TORONTO (December 15, 2021) – After months of testing Canadian athletes from coast-to-coast-to-coast, the sixth year of RBC Training Ground, a nationwide Olympic talent identification and athlete-funding program, concludes with the RBC TRAINING GROUND NATIONAL FINAL unveiling 30 Olympic hopefuls. The NATIONAL FINAL special is a continuation of the partnership between RBC, the Canadian Olympic Committee, and Bell Media, dedicated to finding and supporting Canada’s Future Olympians. The special premieres Friday, Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET exclusively on TSN.

The special broadcast of the RBC TRAINING GROUND NATIONAL FINAL, co-hosted by Olympic champion and RBC Training Ground graduate Avalon Wasteneys (Rowing) and TSN’s Kayla Grey, follows the incredible journeys of the athletes on their quest to become RBC Future Olympians.

