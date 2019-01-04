47m ago
Tulowitzki signs one-year deal with Yankees
TSN.ca Staff
The New York Yankees and veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki have officially signed a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.
According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees will pay the former Blue Jay the league minimum, with Toronto still paying his $20-million salary.
According to Passan, Tulowitzki is expected to play shortstop for New York while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery. Sources also tell Passan that this does not take the Yankees out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes.
The Blue Jays released the 34-year-old in December. He missed all of last season due to injury after being limited to just 66 games in 2017. He will earn $20 million from the Blue Jays in 2019, $14 million the next year and $4 million in 2021.
Toronto acquired the five-time all-star from the Colorado Rockies in the summer of 2015 as the team built toward its first playoff appearance since 1993. Tulowitzki had been a top-hitting shortstop through parts of nine seasons in Denver but was limited by injuries during his tenure with Toronto.
His best season for the Blue Jays was 2016 when he hit 24 homers and 79 RBI in 131 games.