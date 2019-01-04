The New York Yankees and veteran shortstop Troy Tulowitzki have officially signed a one-year contract, the team announced on Friday.

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Yankees will pay the former Blue Jay the league minimum, with Toronto still paying his $20-million salary.

Time for Tulo. pic.twitter.com/7pW3tCzWUx — New York Yankees (@Yankees) January 4, 2019

News at ESPN: Troy Tulowitzki is headed to the Yankees for the league-minimum, but it won't stop them from continuing to pursue Manny Machado. https://t.co/b1IX74n6ts — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 2, 2019

According to Passan, Tulowitzki is expected to play shortstop for New York while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery. Sources also tell Passan that this does not take the Yankees out of the Manny Machado sweepstakes.

The Blue Jays released the 34-year-old in December. He missed all of last season due to injury after being limited to just 66 games in 2017. He will earn $20 million from the Blue Jays in 2019, $14 million the next year and $4 million in 2021.

Toronto acquired the five-time all-star from the Colorado Rockies in the summer of 2015 as the team built toward its first playoff appearance since 1993. Tulowitzki had been a top-hitting shortstop through parts of nine seasons in Denver but was limited by injuries during his tenure with Toronto.

His best season for the Blue Jays was 2016 when he hit 24 homers and 79 RBI in 131 games.