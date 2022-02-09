Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask has officially announced his retirement in a statement released on social media.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my retirement from the game of hockey," Rask said in his statement. "While I am sad to say goodbye to the game I love, I am so very thankful to have shared these last 15 years with the greatest teammates and fans in the best sports city in the world."

Rask had not played since Jan. 24 after being placed on injured reserve. The 34-year-old goaltender signed a prorated one-year, $1 million deal to return to the Bruins on Jan. 11, following off-season hip surgery. He made his first start of the season on Jan. 13, making 25 saves in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

"When I made the decision to have surgery on my hip last summer, I did so knowing that the road to recovery would be challenging. I also knew it was something I would have to do if I wanted to give myself a chance to play my best hockey again. Over thee last few weeks, I've realized that my body is not responding the way it needs to for me to play at the level I expected of myself and that my teammates and Bruins fans deserve."

Rask last played on Jan. 24, allowing five goals on 27 shots against the Anaheim Ducks. He is 2-2 this season with a .844 save percentage and a 4.29 goals-against average.

He had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA last season, his 14th season in the NHL. He had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

In 540 career NHL starts Rask holds a 306-163-66 record with a 2.27 GAA and .921 save percentage. He holds the Bruins' franchise record for most games played and wins by a goaltender. Rask was the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner and helped lead the Bruins to a Stanley Cup victory in 2011.