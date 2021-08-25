Free agent goaltender Tuukka Rask is planning to return to the Boston Bruins this season once he recovers from off-season hip surgery.

Rask told WEEI 93.7 FM Boston on Wednesday that he is prepared to take a discount to return to the Bruins for a 15th season.

"I played with one team when I was in Finland (Ilves), I have been so lucky to be part of only one team in the NHL," Rask said. "For me, it's about that pride of playing for one team and one team only. I have no reason to chase the money anymore and go somewhere else. It's going to be one of those things where the Bruins are my home, Boston is my home. I've always wanted to play here, wanted to stay here. So, the money won't be an issue. We had a conversation with [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney] and I will be a cheap goalie for them."

The Bruins, who signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year, $20 million deal in free agency, have just over $1 million in cap space, per CapFriendly.

The 34-year-old added that he remains on schedule to return to game action in January after undergoing surgery in June.

"I'll be ready to go probably around Christmas time, January," Rask said. "So hopefully I can start skating here in a month and a half or so and then progress from there and be ready to go in January."

Rask had a 15-5-2 record with a .913 save percentage and a 2.28 GAA this season, his 14th season in the NHL. He had 6-4 record in the postseason with a .919 save percentage and a 2.36 goals-against average.

He spent the season playing out the last of an eight-year, $56 million deal signed with Boston in 2013.