Veteran goalie Tuukka Rask will get the start in Wednesday's Game 6 as the Boston Bruins look to stay alive against the New York Islanders in their second-round series.

The 34-year-old was pulled early in the third period of Monday's Game 5 loss after allowing four goals on 16 shots. Jeremy Swayman played the remainder of the game as the Islanders took a 3-2 series lead with a 5-4 victory.

Despite not being 100 per cent healthy with an undisclosed injury, head coach Bruce Cassidy said after the game that Rask could of played and there was “maintenance that needed to be done.”

Rask, playing in his 14th season in the NHL, has posted a 6-3 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage this postseason.

Game 6 takes place at Nassau Coliseum,