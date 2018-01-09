Justin Morneau has been named as a special assistant by the Minnesota Twins according to Bob Elliott of the Canadian Baseball Network.

The 36-year-old spent the majority of his 15-year career in Minnesota hitting .268, with a .348 OBP, 221 home runs, and 860 RBI.

The New Westminster native made four all-star appearances in his career and was the first Canadian to win the American League MVP in 2006.

Morneau had not officially retired from baseball but did not play in 2017. He represented Canada during the World Baseball Classic prior to last season.

He played 1,545 games between the Twins, Pittsburgh Pirates, Colorado Rockies, and Chicago White Sox.