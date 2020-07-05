The Chicago White Sox say two players have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The team said Sunday that the two unidentified players are asymptomatic, and contact tracing for both was conducted. They are being monitored by team medical staff and will receive follow-up testing in the coming days.

They will be allowed to return to baseball activities after they test negative twice and pass other appropriate COVID-19 protocols.

The White Sox say both players requested privacy, meaning the team isn’t able to comment further.