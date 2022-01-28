Fleury tests positive for COVID-19, could return to team soon

Tracy Fleury, skip for Wild Card 1, was one of two athletes competing in this year's Scotties Tournament of Hearts that tested positive for COVID-19 on their pre-departure PCR tests, the team announced.

However, Team Fleury seems optimistic they'll have their skip back in the lineup sooner than later.

"The good news is she feels well and the positive test was long enough ago that she could join us as early as this weekend," they said in a Tweet.

Earlier Friday, Curling Canada announced that two athletes had tested positive for COIVD-19 during pre-departure testing, but didn't reveal names.

"The individuals tested positive before departing for Thunder Bay, Ont., and did not travel with their teams. The two individuals are not from the same team," Curling Canada said in a release.

"The participants are self-isolated and kept out of the competition’s restricted access zone. They will be permitted in once they pass protocol, including repeated testing and evaluation by Curling Canada’s medical staff."

The rest of the participants at the Scotties are not considered to be close contacts for those who tested positive.

"As per the event’s testing protocol, all participants had to produce negative PCR tests before departing and upon arrival in Thunder Bay. All arrival PCR tests conducted on Thursday have come back negative," Curling Canada said.

The opening draw is Friday night at 7pm ET/4pm PT.