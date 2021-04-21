Two title matches headline Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite as Darby Allin puts his TNT Championship on the line against Jungle Boy, while Tay Conti steps up to challenge Hikaru Shida for her AEW Women's World Championship. You can catch all of the action LIVE Wednesday night at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN3, the TSN app, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

TNT Championship match: Darby Allin (c) (w/ Sting) vs. Jungle Boy (w/ Jurassic Express) - Darby Allin has vowed to be a fighting champion and you can't accuse him of being anything but that during his five-month reign as TNT Champion. Fresh off of a hellacious falls-count-anywhere match with Matt Hardy, Allin is set for the challenge of Jungle Boy in what will be the eighth defence of his title. Jack Perry presents a different kind of opponent for Allin, though. Normally smaller and faster than the person across the ring from him, this won't be the case for Allin when it comes to Jungle Boy. Perry's quickness and athleticism are unlike any other opponent's who Allin has defended against in recent months and that will force the champion to dig into his arsenal to meet this test. The match will mark only the second time that Allin and Jungle Boy have met one-on-one in their careers. Allin came out victorious over Perry in their previous meeting at a 2019 Suburban Fight Pro Wrestling show in Los Angeles. Will Allin make it eight straight or will Perry claim the first major title of his young career?

--

AEW Women's World Championship match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Tay Conti - It's been made obvious in recent weeks that these two women have a great deal of mutual respect, but all of that will go out the window as Conti gets her first ever shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. Since her defeat at the hands of Nyla Rose in the first round of the Women's World Title Eliminator Tournament in February, Conti has been on a roll. She's won five straight singles matches, including avenging her loss to Rose on the Mar. 24 edition of Dynamite. But Shida will mark the biggest test of Conti's career. Now in the 12th month of her title reign, Shida has successfully defended her title on seven occasions and has not been defeated in singles competition since a Dec. 2019 loss to Kris Statlander. While Shida and Conti have tagged together on a number of occasions, the two have never met as opponents. Can Shida successfully defend her title yet again as she creeps closer to one full year as champion or will AEW have its first ever Brazilian-born title holder?

--

Christian Cage vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (w/ Team Taz) - Christian Cage and Taz go back a very long way and have known each other for years, but it's safe to say there isn't much of a friendship between the two men right now. After Cage blew off Taz's offer to join Team Taz, Hobbs made sure to let Cage know he made a big mistake and laid a brutal beating on the six-time world champion. In the wake of that assault, Wednesday night's match came together with Cage stepping into an AEW ring only for the second time. While he was victorious over Frankie Kazarian in his first match, the monstrous Hobbs presents a completely different proposition, matching his enormous power with the kind of quickness you wouldn't expect from a man of his size. Hobbs is also riding an eight-match winning streak in singles competition heading into the match. Will Hobbs make Cage once again regret his decision or will the veteran Cage find a way to come out on top?

--

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. "Absolute" Ricky Starks (w/ Team Taz) - This highly anticipated match could have major implications for the AEW title picture when two of the company's hottest wrestlers meet on Wednesday night. Since losing to current AEW World Champion (and his former tag team partner) Kenny Omega in the final of the World Title Eliminator Tournament at November's Full Gear, Page is undefeated in singles competition and currently No.1 in the AEW Rankings. He's reeled off wins against the likes of John Silver, Matt Hardy and Max Caster. It's clear that Hangman is headed for a shot at gold sooner than later. But standing in the way of that is Starks, who is on an impressive run of his own. The brash Starks hasn't tasted defeat in singles competition since a loss to Darby Allin last September, ringing up 10 straight wins. Already not a fan of the AEW Rankings, Starks likely wonders why he currently isn't in the Top 5 and could see Wednesday night's match with Page as an opportunity to prove a point. The match will mark the first ever meeting between the two. Can Page continue his march towards gold or will Starks stake his claim as deserving a shot of his own?

--

Trent? (w/ Chuck Taylor, Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - Welcome back, Trent? While he made his presence known in Chuckie T. and Orange Cassidy's Arcade Anarchy match against Kip Sabian and Miro last month, Wednesday night's match marks Trent?'s official return to active competition on Dynamite since last December, having been sidelined with a pec injury. His opponent will be a man he knows very well in Penta. The two have met only once before in singles competition with Trent? pulling out the victory in a Nov. 2019 edition of AEW Dark. Prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, Best Friends and Cassidy were engaged in a heated feud with Death Triangle (Penta, Rey Fenix and PAC), but the Parking Lot Brawl that was scheduled to settle the score between Best Friends and the Lucha Bros. never came to fruition. By the time things got started up again in AEW, all the involved parties found themselves tied up elsewhere. But two weeks ago on Dynamite, Trent? and co. let Death Triangle know that they haven't forgotten about them. Will Trent? get the better of Penta again or will Penta be able to take advantage of Trent?'s ring rust?

--

QT Marshall (w/ The Factory) vs. Billy Gunn (w/ Gunn Club) - The legendary Billy Gunn returns to singles action on Dynamite for the first time in almost a year and he's coming with a purpose. Gunn asked for this match with Marshall in the wake of his son Austin Gunn's victory over Aaron Solow on Dark: Elevation with the implosion of the Nightmare Family and betrayal by The Factory several weeks ago as its backdrop. After Marshall and Gunn got physical during Monday's match, Gunn demanded the match with the man who orchestrated the beatdown of Gunn and the rest of the Nightmare Family on the Mar. 31 edition of Dynamite. An 11-time tag team champion in his fifth decade of competition, Gunn's experience edge over Marshall might be pronounced, but can he keep his emotions in check?

--

PLUS:

- Ahead of the Blood and Guts match on May 5, Jim Ross sits down with The Pinnacle (Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Shawn Spears, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, Wardlow and Tully Blanchard), while Tony Schiavone speaks with Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager)

- Two weeks after being laid out by The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson), Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley make their return to Dynamite