Restricted free agent Tyler Bertuzzi and the Detroit Red Wings failed to reach an agreement prior to their arbitration hearing on Sunday and now await the arbitrator's ruling on a contract.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement signed earlier this year, an agreement cannot be reached once a hearing has begun. The arbitrator will rule within 48 hours of the hearing.

According to Ted Kulfan of The Detroit News, Bertuzzi is asking for a one-year, $4.25 million contract, while the Red Wings countered at $3.15 million on the same term.

Bertuzzi, 25, posted 21 goals and 48 points in 71 games this past season, topping the 20-goal mark for the second straight year.

A second-round pick of the Red Wings in 2013, Bertuzzi has 49 goals and 119 points in 199 games with the team. He is coming off a two-year, $2.8 million contract signed in 2018.

The Red Wings entered Monday with $18.7 million in cap space for the 2020-21 season, per CapFriendly.