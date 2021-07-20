Brewers’ pick Tyler Black explains the role his father Rod played in his baseball dream

Canadian Tyler Black has signed a deal with the Milwaukee Brewers worth a little more than $2.2 million, the full slot value for the 33rd overall pick in the MLB Draft.

Toronto product Tyler Black has signed his deal with the Milwaukee Brewers, getting a little more than $2.2 million, full slot value for 33rd overall.

CC: @RodBlackTSN — Scott Mitchell (@ScottyMitchTSN) July 20, 2021

The 20-year-old hit .383 with 13 home runs and 59 RBIs in 48 games with the Wright State Raiders this season.

“Proud to have been selected by the Brewers in the MLB draft,” Black wrote on Instagram on draft night. “Thank you to Wright State Baseball for taking a chance on a kid from Canada. Excited to get started.”

The second baseman is the son of TSN broadcaster Rod Black.