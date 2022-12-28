The Ottawa Senators have signed American forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 18-year-old from Haddonfield, NJ was selected 10th overall by the Sens in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Boucher has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and can't come into Canada until Jan. 6, but will be assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators when he does and will likely join the OHL's Ottawa 67's at some point, according to general manager Pierre Dorion.

Pierre Dorion says they're happy to have Tyler Boucher under contract. "Things weren't going the way he thought with Boston University," says Dorion. "He was pondering maybe leaving." Felt going the "67's route was the best option." #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 28, 2021

Boucher tested positive for COVID-19 and can't come into Canada until Jan. 6. Will be assigned to Belleville and will join 67's as long as OHL resumes. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) December 28, 2021

"We're pleased to have Tyler under contract," said Dorion in a statement. "He's a power forward who plays a heavy, physical game. He's driven, is strong with the puck, has a big shot and goes hard to the net. His good hands in tight areas will be of particular benefit to him going forward. We expect him to be an important part of this team's future."

Boucher has two goals and an assist over 17 games with Boston University this season.