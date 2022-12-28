2h ago
Senators sign F Boucher to entry-level contract
The Ottawa Senators have signed American forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
TSN.ca Staff
The Ottawa Senators have signed American forward Tyler Boucher to a three-year, entry-level contract.
The 18-year-old from Haddonfield, NJ was selected 10th overall by the Sens in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
Boucher has recently tested positive for COVID-19 and can't come into Canada until Jan. 6, but will be assigned to the AHL's Belleville Senators when he does and will likely join the OHL's Ottawa 67's at some point, according to general manager Pierre Dorion.
"We're pleased to have Tyler under contract," said Dorion in a statement. "He's a power forward who plays a heavy, physical game. He's driven, is strong with the puck, has a big shot and goes hard to the net. His good hands in tight areas will be of particular benefit to him going forward. We expect him to be an important part of this team's future."
Boucher has two goals and an assist over 17 games with Boston University this season.