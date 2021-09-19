The Ottawa Senators have signed Tyler Ennis to a professional tryout, the team announced on Sunday.

Ennis, 31, spent the 2020-21 season with the Edmonton Oilers where he scored three goals and nine points over 30 games.

The Edmonton, AB native previously played for the Senators during the 2019-20 season where he scored 14 goals and 33 points before being traded to the Oilers at the trade deadline for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Ennis was drafted 28th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft and had previously played for the Minnesota Wild and Toronto Maple Leafs, along with the Sabres, Senators, and Oilers.