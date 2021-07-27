Blackhawks get Johnson, 2nd from Lightning for Seabrook

Add Tyler Johnson to the list of players bound for Chicago.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Blackhawks are acquiring Johnson and a 2023 second-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman Brent Seabrook.

As @emilymkaplan reports, confirming Tampa trades Tyler Johnson to Chicago for Brent Seabrook contract. Hawks also get a second round pick in 2023. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 28, 2021

