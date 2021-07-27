3m ago
Blackhawks get Johnson, 2nd from Lightning for Seabrook
According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, the Chicago Blackhawks are acquiring forward Tyler Johnson and a 2023 second-round pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for defenceman Brent Seabrook.
TSN.ca Staff
Add Tyler Johnson to the list of players bound for Chicago.
