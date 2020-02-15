MONTREAL — Tyler Seguin scored twice, including the overtime winner, to give the visiting Dallas Stars a come-from-behind 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night to extend their win streak to four games.

Mattias Janmark and Blake Comeau scored in regulation for the Stars (34-19-5), who came back from down 3-0 to win. Joe Pavelski had two assists after missing two games with an injury.

Joel Armia, Jordan Weal and Nick Cousins scored for the Canadiens (27-26-8), who have lost four games in a row.

Ben Bishop made 28 saves and outduelled Carey Price, who allowed four goals on 26 shots.

Seguin scored the winner 2:52 into overtime on a nifty backhand goal on Price after Bishop made big saves on Tomas Tatar and Ben Chiarot in close.

The Stars improved to 6-1-1 in their last eight games.

Down 3-0, the Stars scored twice within six minutes in the second to get within one.

An awful giveaway by Marco Scandella to Pavelski on a zone exit led to Janmark's easy tap-in at 9:05. And with time expiring on Armia's hooking penalty, Seguin ripped a one-timer top shelf past Price at 15:47.

Dallas has scored a power-play goal in seven consecutive games.

Comeau completed the comeback for the Stars at 9:08 of the third when his shot from the blue line went off Scandella and changed directions.

The Habs were playing the second game of a back-to-back after dropping a 4-1 contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

Outscored 11-4 on their three-game slide, Montreal's offence finally got going and they led 3-0 early in the second period before Dallas scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.

The Canadiens, who are fighting for their playoff lives, needed a fast start and they got it through Armia's opener at 1:02. The Finnish winger cashed in Max Domi's loose rebound in the slot for the easy tap-in for his 15th of the year.

The teams scored two goals apiece in the second.

Montreal scored another early one when Weal broke free of defenceman John Klingberg's coverage, skated into the blue paint and deflected Nick Suzuki's pass in the crease at 3:58.

Weal was a game-time addition to the lineup after Jonathan Drouin (lower-body injury) was a late scratch.

The home team increased its lead less than three minutes later when Cousins used Klingberg as a screen to beat Bishop five-hole on a fast break.

Notes: Former Canadiens forward Alexander Radulov (lower-body injury) did not play. … It was the second and last meeting between Montreal and Dallas this season. The Stars won 4-1 on Nov. 2.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.