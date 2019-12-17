Barrie in, Moore to return as Maple Leafs host Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Tyson Barrie will play Tuesday night when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres.

Barrie exited Saturday night's win over the Edmonton Oilers with an ankle injury, but returned to practice on Monday.

Winger Trevor Moore will make his return to the Maple Leafs after missing the past month with a shoulder injury. Moore, who was injured on Nov. 15, has three goals and five points in 21 games this season.

Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe said Moore will replace Dmytro Timashov in the lineup from Saturday's win.

