Foerster scores twice to lead Team White over Team Red at CHL Top Prospects game

HAMILTON — Tyson Foerster showed the scouts taking in the CHL top prospects game what he has to offer to NHL clubs.

The 17-year-old Foerster had two goals and an assist and Connor Zary tacked on three helpers as Team White beat Team Red 5-3 on Thursday at the showcase event for junior hockey's elite, draft-eligible talent ahead of the 2020 NHL draft.

Foerster, who plays for the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts, is currently ranked 41st on the North American skaters list by NHL Central Scouting.

Kaiden Guhle, Braden Schneider and Cole Perfetti also scored for Team White.

Jeremie Poirier, Jack Quinn and Dawson Mercer found the back of the net for Team Red.

Samuel Hlavaj and Dylan Garand split goaltending duties for Team White.

Hlavaj started the game and stopped 11-of-13 shots before giving way to Garand, who turned away 10-of-11 shots in 29:43 of action.

Brock Gould went the distance for Team Red, finishing the night with 27 saves on 31 shots.

Alexis Lafreniere, who is pegged as a potential No. 1 pick, was held pointless on the night.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2020.