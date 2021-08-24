U.S., Canada in action at women’s worlds on TSN

Ambrose has been a 'stalwart' for Canada's impressive d-corps at Women's Worlds

Day 5 of the IIHF Women’s World Championship from Calgary features a triple-header on TSN, starting with the United States taking on the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), followed by Canada facing Switzerland and Hungary versus Japan finishing off the night.

All games can be seen on TSN and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

United States vs. ROC – 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on TSN1/4

Starting 2-0, the United States look to keep the momentum going as they face ROC in Group A action.

The American goaltending duo of Alex Cavallini and Nicole Hensley have yet to allow a goal so far in the tournament as the U.S. posted back-to-back shutouts against Switzerland and Finland.

Up front, the Americans continue to be paced by the top line of captain Kendall Coyne Schofield (three points), Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight (two points each). Forward Grace Zumwinkle has also scored twice so far in the tournament.

After starting the tournament with a 3-1 win over Switzerland, ROC struggled against Canada, dropping the contest 5-1 while allowing 62 shots. After a day off, they face another strong opponent this afternoon in the defending gold medalists.

ROC captain Olga Sosina has a goal and an assist so far in Calgary.

Canada vs. Switzerland – 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on TSN1/4

After back-to-back wins over Finland and ROC to start the tournament, Canada is back at it tonight against Switzerland.

After struggling in the first period against Finland on Day 1, Canada found their legs halfway through that game and haven’t looked back. Erasing a 2-0 deficit against Finland, Canada roared back for a 5-3 win before dominating ROC 5-1 on Sunday.

Erin Ambrose, Brianne Jenner, Natalie Spooner, and Claire Thompson all lead the team with three points. Sarah Fillier, 21, has impressed early on in her first women’s worlds with two goals.

Switzerland is still searching for their first win of the tournament, having dropped games to the United States and ROC. They lost star forward Alina Muller against ROC with a leg injury and her status going forward is still unknown.

After winning bronze at the 2012 worlds and 2014 Olympics, the Swiss have struggled to maintain that form.

Hungary vs. Japan – 9:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. PT on TSN1/4

After a tough 4-0 loss to the Czech Republic on Monday, Japan faces off against a Hungary team still looking for its first-ever victory at the women’s worlds.

Goaltender Nana Fujimoto, who won best goaltender at the 2015 worlds, continues to give Japan a chance to win every night, including a 1-0 shutout over Denmark in their opening game.

Hungary, who is competing at the highest level for the first time, was shut out in their opening game 3-0 by Germany before losing to the Czechs 4-2.

Coached by Lisa Haley, who has been behind the bench as an assistant for Canada at several tournaments, Hungary has had their moments, including a two-point game from forward Fanni Gasparics against the Czechs.

While the Czechs are running away with Group B so far at 3-0, the spots behind them remain up for grabs.