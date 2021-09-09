Trio to be enshrined in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Three more will joined the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame, USA Hockey announced on Thursday.

Set for enshrinement are historian and journalist Stan Fischler, longtime Philadelphia Flyers player, coach and executive Paul Holmgren and two-time 40-goal scorer Peter McNab.

The Class of 2021 is set to be enshrined alongside the Class of 2020 in an induction ceremony in December.

Nicknamed "The Maven," the 89-year-old Fischler has written over 100 books, mostly on hockey, and was a fixture on MSG broadcasts of New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils games. The Brooklyn native retired as an on-air personality after the 2017-2018 season.

Holmgren, 65, appeared in 527 NHL games over 10 seasons with the Flyers and his hometown Minnesota North Stars in St. Paul. After his retirement in 1985, Holmgren got into coaching, posting a 161-219-45 record over eight seasons with the Flyers and Hartford Whalers from 1988 to 1996. Holmgren also spent time with the Flyers in various front office roles, including director of pro scouting, general manager and president.

Born in Vancouver before moving to San Diego as a teen, the 69-year-old McNab appeared in 954 games over 14 NHL seasons with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Vancouver Canucks and New Jersey Devils from 1974 to 1987. Scoring 30 or more goals on six occasions, McNab finished his NHL career with 363 goals and 450 assists.

Dean Blais, Tony Granato, Jenny Potter and Jerry York were previously announced as the Class of 2020.