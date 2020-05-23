The United States is opening their border to allow foreign-born professional athletes to enter the country exempt from travel restrictions.

Acting secretary of homeland security Chad Wolf signed an order allowing the measure on Friday.

"Professional sporting events provide much needed economic benefits, but equally important, they provide community pride and national unity," Wolf said in a statement released by DHS. "In today's environment, Americans need their sports. It's time to reopen the economy and it’s time we get our professional athletes back to work."

Most professional sports leagues in North America cancelled or suspended their seasons soon after Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 and brought the NBA's season to a halt on March 11.