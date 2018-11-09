U.S. women advance to final of Four Nations Cup

SASKATOON — The U.S. women's hockey team advanced to the final of the Four Nations Cup tournament with a 5-1 win over Sweden on Friday.

The Americans capped the preliminary round with a 3-0 record.

The defending champions will face the winner of a later game between Canada and Finland, who were both 1-1, for the gold medal Saturday.

The U.S. women have won three straight Four Nations titles and are the reigning Olympic and world champions.

Hannah Brandt had a goal and an assist and Melissa Samoskevich scored a short-handed goal for the U.S.

Sydney Brodt, Brianna Decker and Dani Cameranesi rounded out the scoring for the Americans. Goaltender Emma Polusny had 18 saves for the win.

Sabina Kuller countered with a goal for the Swedes (0-3). Emma Soderberg stopped 34 of 39 shots in the loss.