UFC 250 Blog
Amanda Nunes looks to defend her featherweight title tonight as she takes on Canadian Felicia Spencer at UFC 250 from Las Vegas. Follow the action all night on TSN.ca with our UFC 250 Live Blog.
Perez forces Formiga to the ground with calf kick
A clinical performance from Nunes, as she beats Spencer via a Unanimous Decision, click here for a full recap of UFC 250.
Through three rounds it has been all Nunes.
After the first round TSN's Aaron Bronsteter has it 10-9 for Nunes.
And now time for the main event. Canadian Felicia Spencer looks to take down featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.
Garbrandt does it at the buzzer! Just before time expires on the second round, Garbrandt lands a massive knockout shot to win the fight.
The co-headliner is next and it's a big one at bantamweight with Raphael Assuncao taking on Cody Garbrandt.
THAT WAS FAST! Sterling chokes out Cory Sandhagen in the first round.
Sterling enters the fight having won his last four fights, while Sandhagen is 5-0 in his last five fights. Something has to give.
Only three fights remain as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will battle it out in Bantamweight action.
TSN's Aaron Bronsteter believes that the Rocco Martin and Magny fight was closer than the judges scorecards showed.
Rocco Martin gets the job done, as the fight goes the distance and he picks up a the win via Unanimous Decision.
Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin step into the octagon next in Welterweight action.
O'Malley connects with Eddie Wineland's chin for the immediate knockout.
The first fight of the Main Card will see Sean O'Malley take on Eddie Wineland in Bantamweight action .
Now that the Prelims are behind us it is time for the Main Card.
Main Card
Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer
Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt (W - KO R2 4:59)
Aljamain Sterling (W - SUB R1 1:28) vs. Cory Sandhagen
Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (W - UD 30-27x2, 29-28)
Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley (W - KO R1 1:54)
The fight went the distance, but Caceres pulled through picking up the win via unanimous decision.
Caceres lands a massive right hand early to set the tone of the fight.
The feature prelim is about to get started, Aleksei Caceres takes on Chase Hooper in featherweight action.
Heinisch wastes no time, picking up a first-round KO.
According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, it's the first time that he has won as a favourite in the UFC. Entering this fight he was 0-2 as a favourite and 2-0 as an underdog.
Next up we have a middleweight fight featuring Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert.
An emotional Stamann picks up the win via unanimous decision.
For the second time in 24 days, Brian Kelleher steps into the octagon, this time he takes on Cody Stamann.
Pitolo gets the job done with a second-round TKO.
With the Early Prelims wrapped up, it's time for Charles Boyd and Maki Pitolo to kickoff the Prelim action.
Prelims Card
Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
Ian Heinisch (W - TKO R1 1:14) vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Cody Stamann (W - UD 30-27 x3) vs. Brian Kelleher
Charles Boyd vs. Maki Pitolo (W - TKO R2 1:10)
Perez only needs one round as he KO's Formiga. Perez has now won three straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts.
The final fight of the Early Prelims is Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.
The second fight of the night was a thriller that went the distance with Clark picking up the unanimous decision over Menifield.
Up Next, Alonzo Menifield takes on Devin Clark in Light Heavyweight action.
Herbert Burns has opened up the night by making Evan Dunham tap-out just 1:20 into the fight.
The Early Prelims for UFC 250 are underway from the UFC Apex
Early Prelims
Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez (W - TKO R1)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark (W - 30 - 27, 29-28 x2)
Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns (W - Sub R1 1:20)