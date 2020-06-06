Perez forces Formiga to the ground with calf kick

A clinical performance from Nunes, as she beats Spencer via a Unanimous Decision, click here for a full recap of UFC 250.

Through three rounds it has been all Nunes.

Leading up to this fight, Felicia Spencer said she wanted to capitalize on Nunes making a mistake.



The problem with that strategy so far is that Nunes hasn't made any. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

After the first round TSN's Aaron Bronsteter has it 10-9 for Nunes.

10-9 Nunes after one — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

And now time for the main event. Canadian Felicia Spencer looks to take down featherweight champion Amanda Nunes.

Garbrandt does it at the buzzer! Just before time expires on the second round, Garbrandt lands a massive knockout shot to win the fight.

AT THE HORN 🚨 @Cody_Nolove beat the buzzer with his KO at #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/DJC88ISmZ2 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 7, 2020

The co-headliner is next and it's a big one at bantamweight with Raphael Assuncao taking on Cody Garbrandt.

The #UFC250 co-headliner is next and it's a big one at bantamweight with @RaphaAssuncao is set to welcome former champ Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) back to the octagon.



Full play-by-play: https://t.co/dKwxTtzZ4M pic.twitter.com/0r9Ensu1VL — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) June 7, 2020

THAT WAS FAST! Sterling chokes out Cory Sandhagen in the first round.

STATEMENT WIN: Aljamain Sterling gets under the chin of Cory Sandhagen and puts him to sleep in the 1st round!



What a finish! #UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

Sterling enters the fight having won his last four fights, while Sandhagen is 5-0 in his last five fights. Something has to give.

Only three fights remain as Aljamain Sterling and Cory Sandhagen will battle it out in Bantamweight action.

THREE FIGHTS REMAIN: Next up, Cory Sandhagen (12-1-0) steps into the octagon to lock horns with Aljamain Sterling (17-3-0).



Who's emerging victorious? #UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

TSN's Aaron Bronsteter believes that the Rocco Martin and Magny fight was closer than the judges scorecards showed.

Closer fight than the scorecards indicated — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

Rocco Martin gets the job done, as the fight goes the distance and he picks up a the win via Unanimous Decision.

UNANIMOUS DECISION: Anthony Rocco Martin looks absolutely gassed after 15 minutes with Neil Magny.



Magny takes it!#UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

Neil Magny and Anthony Rocco Martin step into the octagon next in Welterweight action.

Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5-0) is in the octagon with Neil Magny (22-8-0) as the main card moves along!



Who ya got in this one? #UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

O'Malley connects with Eddie Wineland's chin for the immediate knockout.

Rogan just called O'Malley's walk-off the best one that he's ever seen — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

The first fight of the Main Card will see Sean O'Malley take on Eddie Wineland in Bantamweight action .

Ready for another taste of the Suga Show!?



Sean O'Malley opens the #UFC250 main card NEXT!



📺➡️ https://t.co/05E97eYz38 pic.twitter.com/BJQsBDXTIS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) June 7, 2020

Now that the Prelims are behind us it is time for the Main Card.

Full Card

Main Card

Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt (W - KO R2 4:59)

Aljamain Sterling (W - SUB R1 1:28) vs. Cory Sandhagen

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (W - UD 30-27x2, 29-28)

Eddie Wineland vs. Sean O'Malley (W - KO R1 1:54)

The fight went the distance, but Caceres pulled through picking up the win via unanimous decision.

UNANIMOUS DECISION: Alex Caceres controls the fight from start to finish and doesn't let Chase Hooper get anything going on the ground to secure the victory.#UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

Caceres lands a massive right hand early to set the tone of the fight.

The feature prelim is about to get started, Aleksei Caceres takes on Chase Hooper in featherweight action.

Aleksei Oleinik was 7-1 as a professional in MMA when Chase Hooper was born — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

Heinisch wastes no time, picking up a first-round KO.

According to TSN's Aaron Bronsteter, it's the first time that he has won as a favourite in the UFC. Entering this fight he was 0-2 as a favourite and 2-0 as an underdog.

Solid bounce back win for Ian Heinisch.



Surprisingly, the first time that he has won as a favourite in the UFC. Entering this fight he was 0-2 as a favourite and 2-0 as an underdog. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) June 7, 2020

Next up we have a middleweight fight featuring Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert.

Next on the UFC 250 card is a middleweight fight featuring Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert.



22 of Meerschaert's 30 career MMA wins have come by submission, while Heinisch has 7 wins by decision among his 13 career victories. pic.twitter.com/veaD3Ddm2C — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2020

An emotional Stamann picks up the win via unanimous decision.

Fighting with a heavy heart after recently losing his brother unexpectedly, Cody Stamann breaks down following a victory over Brian Kelleher.#UFC250 pic.twitter.com/cbcuHQlzkj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

For the second time in 24 days, Brian Kelleher steps into the octagon, this time he takes on Cody Stamann.

Cody Stamann takes on Brian Kelleher in a featherweight bout in the next fight on the UFC 250 card.



Stamann is 4-1-1 in UFC with all 4 wins coming by decision.



Kelleher has won his last 2 fights, most recently beating Hunter Azure by KO last month. pic.twitter.com/L8cdvauudW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2020

Pitolo gets the job done with a second-round TKO.

With the Early Prelims wrapped up, it's time for Charles Boyd and Maki Pitolo to kickoff the Prelim action.

Full Card

Prelims Card

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch (W - TKO R1 1:14) vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann (W - UD 30-27 x3) vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Boyd vs. Maki Pitolo (W - TKO R2 1:10)

Perez only needs one round as he KO's Formiga. Perez has now won three straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts.

Alex Perez is the 11th different fighter in UFC history to win via finish by leg kicks.



Perez has now won 3 straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts (including 6-1 in UFC in that span). pic.twitter.com/dVNpV6lCIj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2020

The final fight of the Early Prelims is Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.

Jussier Formiga (23-7-0) and Alex Perez (23-5-0) are ready to close out the early prelims!



Who's getting their hand raised when the dust settles? #UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2020

The second fight of the night was a thriller that went the distance with Clark picking up the unanimous decision over Menifield.

Up Next, Alonzo Menifield takes on Devin Clark in Light Heavyweight action.

Herbert Burns has opened up the night by making Evan Dunham tap-out just 1:20 into the fight.

Can't play any games 😳



🇧🇷 @HerbertBurnsMMA is not here to mess around!



Watch LIVE ➡️ Now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Adh2uiDq77 — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

The Early Prelims for UFC 250 are underway from the UFC Apex

Our first PPV at home! 🤩



📺 We are live in minutes on @UFCFightPass. #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/ze5egCslUx — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

Full Card

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez (W - TKO R1)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark (W - 30 - 27, 29-28 x2)

Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns (W - Sub R1 1:20)