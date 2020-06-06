An emotional Stamann picks up the win via unanimous decision.

For the second time in 24 days, Brian Kelleher steps into the octagon, this time he takes on Cody Stamann.

Pitolo gets the job done with a second-round TKO.

With the Early Prelims wrapped up, it's time for Charles Boyd and Maki Pitolo to kickoff the Prelim action.

Full Card

Prelims Card

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann (W - UD 30-27 x3) vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Boyd vs. Maki Pitolo (W - TKO R2 1:10)

Perez only needs one round as he KO's Formiga. Perez has now won 3 straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts.

The final fight of the Early Prelims is Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.

The second fight of the night was a thriller that went the distance with Clark picking up the unanimous decision over Menifield.

Up Next, Alonzo Menifield takes on Devin Clark in Light Heavyweight action.

Herbert Burns has opened up the night by making Evan Dunham tap-out just 1:20 into the fight.

The Early Prelims for UFC 250 are underway from the UFC Apex

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez (W - TKO R1)

Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark (W - 30 - 27, 29-28 x2)

Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns (W - Sub R1 1:20)

 