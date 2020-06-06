An emotional Stamann picks up the win via unanimous decision.

Fighting with a heavy heart after recently losing his brother unexpectedly, Cody Stamann breaks down following a victory over Brian Kelleher.#UFC250 pic.twitter.com/cbcuHQlzkj — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 7, 2020

For the second time in 24 days, Brian Kelleher steps into the octagon, this time he takes on Cody Stamann.

Cody Stamann takes on Brian Kelleher in a featherweight bout in the next fight on the UFC 250 card.



Stamann is 4-1-1 in UFC with all 4 wins coming by decision.



Kelleher has won his last 2 fights, most recently beating Hunter Azure by KO last month. pic.twitter.com/L8cdvauudW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 7, 2020

Pitolo gets the job done with a second-round TKO.

With the Early Prelims wrapped up, it's time for Charles Boyd and Maki Pitolo to kickoff the Prelim action.

Full Card

Prelims Card

Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper

Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Cody Stamann (W - UD 30-27 x3) vs. Brian Kelleher

Charles Boyd vs. Maki Pitolo (W - TKO R2 1:10)

Perez only needs one round as he KO's Formiga. Perez has now won 3 straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts.

Alex Perez is the 11th different fighter in UFC history to win via finish by leg kicks.



Perez has now won 3 straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts (including 6-1 in UFC in that span). pic.twitter.com/dVNpV6lCIj — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 6, 2020

The final fight of the Early Prelims is Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.

Jussier Formiga (23-7-0) and Alex Perez (23-5-0) are ready to close out the early prelims!



Who's getting their hand raised when the dust settles? #UFC250 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 6, 2020

The second fight of the night was a thriller that went the distance with Clark picking up the unanimous decision over Menifield.

Up Next, Alonzo Menifield takes on Devin Clark in Light Heavyweight action.

Herbert Burns has opened up the night by making Evan Dunham tap-out just 1:20 into the fight.

Can't play any games 😳



🇧🇷 @HerbertBurnsMMA is not here to mess around!



Watch LIVE ➡️ Now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/Adh2uiDq77 — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

The Early Prelims for UFC 250 are underway from the UFC Apex

Our first PPV at home! 🤩



📺 We are live in minutes on @UFCFightPass. #UFC250 pic.twitter.com/ze5egCslUx — UFC (@ufc) June 6, 2020

