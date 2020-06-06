2h ago
UFC 250 - Live Blog
Canadian Felicia Spencer challenges Amanda Nunes for her UFC Featherweight title in tonight’s main event at UFC 250. Catch the UFC 250 prelims LIVE NOW on TSN1, TSN4, TSN5 and TSN Direct.
Menifield catches Clark's eye with upper cut in 1st
An emotional Stamann picks up the win via unanimous decision.
For the second time in 24 days, Brian Kelleher steps into the octagon, this time he takes on Cody Stamann.
Pitolo gets the job done with a second-round TKO.
With the Early Prelims wrapped up, it's time for Charles Boyd and Maki Pitolo to kickoff the Prelim action.
Prelims Card
Alex Caceres vs. Chase Hooper
Ian Heinisch vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Cody Stamann (W - UD 30-27 x3) vs. Brian Kelleher
Charles Boyd vs. Maki Pitolo (W - TKO R2 1:10)
Perez only needs one round as he KO's Formiga. Perez has now won 3 straight fights and is 11-1 in his last 12 bouts.
The final fight of the Early Prelims is Jussier Formiga and Alex Perez.
The second fight of the night was a thriller that went the distance with Clark picking up the unanimous decision over Menifield.
Up Next, Alonzo Menifield takes on Devin Clark in Light Heavyweight action.
Herbert Burns has opened up the night by making Evan Dunham tap-out just 1:20 into the fight.
The Early Prelims for UFC 250 are underway from the UFC Apex
Early Prelims
Jussier Formiga vs. Alex Perez (W - TKO R1)
Alonzo Menifield vs. Devin Clark (W - 30 - 27, 29-28 x2)
Evan Dunham vs. Herbert Burns (W - Sub R1 1:20)