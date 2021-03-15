UFC 261 to be held in front of full crowd

The UFC will hold its UFC 261 event in front of a full crowd at Jacksonville’s VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 24th, Dana White announced on Monday.

According to White, the event will take place in front of 15,000 fans.

UFC 261 will feature three title fights, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman will defend his belt against Jorge Masvidal, flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will face Jessica Andrade and strawweight title holder Zhang Weili will battle former champion Rose Namajunas.