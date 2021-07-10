McGregor, Poirier face off for final time before they meet at UFC 264

Before Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor settle their trilogy in the main event of UFC 264, veteran Carlos Condit will look to continue his impressive return as he headlines the prelim card against Max Griffin.

Catch the UFC 264 Prelims LIVE tonight at 8pm ET/5pm PT on TSN3/5 and TSN Direct.

After two years away from the Octagon, Condit returned on a Fight Night card in October of 2020 against Court McGee and earned a unanimous decision victory.

The win, which took place on Fight Island, snapped a five-fight losing streak for the former interim welterweight champion. It was his first victory since 2015.

The 37-year-old would return to Abu Dhabi and pick up a second consecutive win in his most recent bout, another unanimous decision victory, this time over Matt Brown in January.

Ahead of his fight with Griffin, Condit says that there were times where he wasn’t fully committed, but those times are in the past.

“I think there was a number of fights where I think I was like, you know, one foot in, one foot out, like I said, for a number of reasons,” said Condit. “But, yeah, I think I got past that.”

Condit enters the fight with a 32-13 overall MMA record.

The 35-year-old Griffin will also be looking for his third win in a row when he hits the cage for the featured prelim bout.

He comes in after a TKO victory over Ramiz Brahimaj on a Fight Night card in November of 2020 and a KO of Song Kenan at a Fight Night card in March.

Those wins snapped a two-fight losing streak for the Santa Barbara, Calif., native.

Griffin enters the fight with a 17-8 overall record, including a 5-6 mark in the UFC.

The prelims will also feature what should be an early candidate for Fight of the Night as Niko Price takes on Michel Pereira.

Price has 14 wins in his professional career and 13 of them have been via stoppage; he has 10 knockouts and three submissions.

The 31-year-old enters the fight winless in his last two, after a no-contest against Donald Cerrone and a loss to Vicente Luque.

Pereira is riding a two-fight winning streak with triumphs over Zelim Imadaev and Khaos Williams. Both wins took place in 2020.

The 27-year-old is 3-2 since joining the UFC, but has also been one of the most must-see fighters during his time in the promotion with his unorthodox style in the Octagon.

Also on the prelims, Ryan Hall meets Ilia Topuria and Trevin Giles will kick things off against Dricus du Plessis at a sold-out T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.